Round the House Consignment and a Bank of the West branch were among businesses damaged by vandals Sunday night.
Round the House Consignment sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage that included front windows, furniture, lamps, vases and stained glass, owner Tana Large said.
"I think it could have been prevented," Large said by phone Monday afternoon from the store, 4941 S. Peoria Ave. "There were no police here. There was one undercover cop in the parking lot when it happened, and it had been going on for hours."
"I don't know why they didn't have more police here and put it stop to it. They let it go on and on and on. I knew by watching Facebook videos that this was going to happen. Nothing good happens after dark, it seems."
Large has owned the store almost 19 years.
"We're open only because we can't keep people out until our windows are boarding up," she said. "People have been coming in. A lot of them were here just keeping an eye on things. Now, the ones that are coming in are basically here to show support."
A representative who answered the phone at the Bank of the West branch, 3549 S. Peoria Ave., referred inquiries to its corporate office, which didn't immediately return an email.