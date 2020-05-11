Superlatives gush from Neal Bhow when he discusses the roughly $11 million Tiger Hill Plaza, a new development he is spearheading in Broken Arrow.
“I could not believe the location,” the developer said. “The height, the elevation, the frontage, the traffic … I could not ask for a better site location with how the city of Broken Arrow is growing.
“It is just a very active corner. It reminds me of Memorial (Drive) and 71st in terms of traffic.”
Located at the southwest corner of Kenosha (East 71st Street South) and Lynn Lane (117th East Avenue), Tiger Hill Plaza is more than a 30,000-square-foot commercial real estate project being brokered by Steve Walman. The development’s 5½ acres were purchased last year from the city of Broken Arrow, Bhow said.
Tiger Hill is named for the school’s mascot. A retaining wall there partially gave way in 2015, forcing the city to restabilize the area.
Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021, Tiger Hill Plaza is 55% leased, Bhow said. Tenants eyed include restaurants, service-oriented retail and a salon, he said.
“The city has been extremely cooperative,” he said. “They really want this project because that is an extremely busy corridor. This is going to be like a crowning jewel for them.”
The Bhow family a couple of years ago undertook a $7 million renovation of the 74,000-square-foot Hartford Building, which had been unoccupied since the city of Tulsa moved offices from there in 2008.
Its sister project is multifamily-retail development scheduled for completion in November at 111 S. Greenwood Ave.
In the uncertainty of a COVID-19 society, Bhow called the creation of Tiger Hill Plaza timely.
“We need some good news in this climate,” he said. “We feel confident. We are moving forward and our clients feel confident.”