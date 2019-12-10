As holiday shopping continues, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel is encouraging Oklahomans to consider giving a gift that children won’t outgrow: a contribution to an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account.
Consumers plan to spend 4% more on holiday gifts this season compared to previous years, for an average of $1,047.83 per household, according to National Retail Federation’s Annual October Holiday Consumer Survey. While consumers are increasing their holiday budgets, 77% of them expect to return a portion of their holiday gifts in 2019, with nearly 20% planning to return more than half of their gifts, according to an Oracle Retail survey.
This year, Oklahoma families can give the gift that won’t be returned. Board chair for the savings plan account, McDaniel said the benefits of supporting a child’s future education through college savings will last for years.
“There’s value in giving a thoughtful present to a child that provides entertainment and fuels their creativity,” he said. “Taking part of what families spend on gifts and instead contributing to an Oklahoma 529 Plan can make a big difference. It improves the likelihood of a child attending college and reduces future college debt.”
Introduced in 2000, the plan is the state’s direct-sold 529 college savings plan. It is designed for families who want to direct their own 529 college savings accounts. The plan is managed by TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. Introduced in March 2009, OklahomaDream 529 Plan is offered through financial advisors and is managed by Allianz Global Investors. As of September 30, 2019, combined assets in both plans exceeded $1 billion.
The Oklahoma College Savings Plan’s website, ok4saving.org/give, provides gift-givers with the option to make a contribution to an account through a check or with online banking information. Contributions to an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan may qualify for a state tax deduction up to $20,000 for joint filers and up to $10,000 for single filers. Plus, taxpayers can carry forward larger gifts into the following year.
More information about opening an OCSP account can be found at www.ok4saving.org/give.