BROKEN ARROW — Having used up kidneys donated by both her father and mother, Morgan Rich watched her health begin a familiar descent a few years ago.
In and out of the hospital and saddled with thrice-a-week dialysis, she quit her full-time job at a continuing care facility.
She began to question her value.
“When you’re used to having something to look forward to, when you’re used to having somewhere to go, when you’re used to having something that fulfills you, at the end of the day you can say I accomplished something,” Rich said. “I didn’t have that anymore.”
Some flour and sugar have sweetened that outlook considerably.
After deciding to bake more than six dozen cookies for a friend’s baby shower, Rich and her mother, Teresa Ghosey, a former art teacher, were roundly praised for their creations. So much so that they pledged to make it a full-fledged operation in the spring of 2017.
“We told ourselves when we started this business that if we got to a point where we had one order a week, we would consider ourselves successful,” Rich said. “Last month, we turned down 36 orders.”
Based in Ghosey’s kitchen, Nicely Iced Cookies (nicelyicedcookies.com) is booked through October and has reservations into January. Making a maximum of about 12 dozen cookies a week to ensure quality, the company specializes in weddings, baby showers, first birthdays and bachelorette parties. The extra money helps with Rich’s mortgage and affords her and her husband, Brian, some of the comfort lost when she stepped away from her full-time position.
Dialysis hasn’t gone away, but the feelings of helplessness largely have.
“Both of my parents saw the toll it was taking on me and how depressed I was,” said Rich, 32. “In a roundabout way, the cookies gave me my sense of purpose back. They have become my passion. They are what I look forward to. They are how I give people a piece of me. I’m able to show them how much I care.
“Seeing someone smile after they take a bite of our cookies is the most rewarding feeling in the world because it’s like you can taste the amount of love I put in there.”
Said Ghosey: “Most of the time, they pick up here (from home). We had one woman in tears because she was so happy with what she got. We’ve received hugs from people.”
While living in Kansas, Rich was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a form of kidney disease, when she was 4. After years of dialysis, she received her first kidney transplant from her father, Lowell Ghosey, at age 13.
“Unfortunately, the nature of the disease is such that it even can reoccur within a transplant,” Teresa Ghosey said. “Because it is autoimmune, you really don’t ever get rid of it out of your body.”
Issues with organ rejection cropped up about six years later, necessitating a second transplant, and Teresa gave her a daughter a kidney when she was 22. Experts who family members have consulted with have told them another living donor transplant perhaps would only last five years.
So for now, the consensus is patience.
“… If they can only give me five years, that’s another surgery,” Rich said. “That’s more arteries that are used up. That’s more scar tissue. That’s another recovery process to go through. Ultimately, it would lead to a fourth transplant. So why would you put your body through that trauma?
“They told me, ‘If you can wait about three to five years for some medical advancements to be made, maybe they will come out with a new medication or bionic kidneys. If you can wait five years, we can potentially give you 30.’ It’s a waiting game now.”
Which means business as usual — the cookie business.
An Oklahoma State University graduate, Rich has a teardrop camper she uses as a pop-up shop. She has developed an offshoot program called “Cookies and Cabernet,” in which she makes house calls to teach cookie decorating.
Also, at least once a month, her “Cookies for a Cause” outreach finds an organization to which she can donate her treats.
“People have made so many accommodations for us,” Rich said. “We have been so blessed. We feel blessed that we can now give back to others and do unto them what’s been done to us.”