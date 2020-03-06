An innovation company in Tulsa, Gitwit puts a premium on employees’ elbow room.
But it also safeguards their privacy.
“Of 22 people that work here, every day 21 have a door on their office (front desk excluded),” said Jacob Johnson, who co-owns the firm with Dan Fisher. “The idea there is giving people the autonomy to decide when they want to have collaboration time versus when they want to have quiet time.
“It’s a pretty popular trend to have open office spaces right now. A lot of the work we do, we’re being hired to kind of learn at a very rapid pace and go deeply into the subject. Protecting that is probably the most important thing.”
Gitwit, 301 E. Archer St., is among “Tulsa’s Cool Office Spaces” for 2019, as compiled by a broker team led by Bob Pielsticker, first vice president for CBRE in Tulsa. The other seven to make the list were:
• BancFirst Insurance Services, 220 E. Eighth St. (Suite B),
• Dynamic Audio, 1601 S. Boston Ave.,
• FW Murphy Production Controls, 4646 S. Harvard Ave.,
• Industrial Developers of Oklahoma, 111 S. Elgin Ave.,
• Jackson Technical, 611 S. Elgin Ave.,
• Station8, 1400 S. Trenton Ave.,
• and Signal Factory, 624 S. Boston Ave.
Pielsticker and staff reached out to architects, developers and brokers to assemble the list, which he helps put together every two years.
“Open space is a lot of it,” Pielsticker said of the “cool” factor. “It provides the collaboration. Some of these are newer construction, like Jackson Technical. Some are inside of historical buildings, like Signal Factory and IDO.
“We’re seeing a fairly significant move toward more efficient space, the open-grid concept. But there are companies that still need confidential spaces, like attorney rooms. The BancFirst entrance space is a good example. They have a 16-foot ceiling. Their insurance brokers can close a glass door and have some privacy but at the same time, the space is very open and bright.”
Offices, particularly in the Tulsa Arts, Greenwood and Blue Dome districts, are becoming more of a live-work-play environment, a trend Pielsticker believes will continue.
“A lot of it is to focus on being able to attract new talent, recruitment and retention. ... We’ve read some studies that show that the millennials by 2025 will be 60% to 70% of our workforce,” he said. “From a recruitment standpoint, if you’re not considering an open, collaborative environment, you’re going to be behind the curve and chasing new talent.”
Founded in 2008, Gitwit rented space at two nearby venues before deciding to buy its current headquarters about three years ago, Johnson said.
“We just love being in this neighborhood and the energy and the history of it,” said Dustin Curzon, the company’s head of operations.
Gitwit’s two-level, 6,300-square-foot space affords each worker almost twice the industry average of 150 square feet, Curzon said. Copper chairs, local beer and kombucha taps and chicken-wire clouds greet visitors in the firm’s lobby, which has “TUL” emblazoned on a wall.
Exposed brick and metal are prevalent throughout the building, which has a full kitchen. Bean bag chairs and a floor-to-ceiling white board adorn a meeting room. Upstairs work spaces mimic the facades of cottages, replete with pastels, window panes and planters.
“It has happened pretty organically,” Johnson said of the look of the office space. “People wanted beer and kombucha on tap, so they did it. They took it and ran with it. Same way with a lot of the design. People kind of said, ‘Hey, we can redo this.’
“Everybody here values aesthetics. When we take personality profile tests, the majority of people we hire say they value their office space and even their home space being aesthetically pleasing to them.”