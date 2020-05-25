Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN ARKANSAS THROUGH TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE... HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE... NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS... SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 75 THROUGH TONIGHT. AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IF IT FALLS ON AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN HEAVY RAIN THE PAST FEW DAYS. * IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MAINSTEM RIVERS, WITH ADDITIONAL RIVER FLOODING POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&