...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO.
* UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 19.53 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET
NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME
IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK
PARK MAY BE FLOODED.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 7:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.27 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY.
* UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.50 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO
BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY BEFORE DAWN.
* IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO
TURLEY.
&&
State superintendent: ‘DO NOT for any reason hold a gathering of teachers at school sites’
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister sent out a tersely worded letter to school superintendents statewide on Thursday about reports she has received of teachers and school staffers continuing work activities in violation of the current mandated closure of all public schools in Oklahoma.
“Several alarming communications from districts have been brought to my attention regarding gatherings of staff and teachers at your schools in the coming weeks. This must stop,” Hofmeister said. “Now is the time for defensive measures to keep our students, staff and communities safe and at home. I need your help to reinforce this message immediately. Gatherings that many of you might be planning defeat the entire purpose of the action taken by the (state) Board (of Education).”
Hofmeister’s new edict stated “DO NOT,” in bold, capital letters, “for any reason hold a gathering of teachers at your school site to plan for activities post-April 6.” And “DO NOT,” in bold, capital letters, “for any reason require non-essential support staff to come to school until further notice.”
According to the mandatory school closures authorized by the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Monday, only school personnel essential to a district’s payroll and billing or child nutrition programs that are allowed to continue operating to feed children in need are allowed on site.
Federal funding available
OKLAHOMA CITY — State, local, county and tribal governments are now eligible to receive federal funding for emergency protective measures related to COVID-19 response efforts, as well as direct federal assistance following the federal declaration of a nationwide emergency.
Gov. Kevin Stitt filed paperwork with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to get all 77 Oklahoma counties approved for this assistance program.
The declaration authorizes limited parts of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to supplement state, territorial, tribal and local government efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health, and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.
Reimbursable emergency protective measures may include the activation of emergency operations centers, National Guard costs, law enforcement and other activities necessary to protect public health and safety.
The assistance is provided at a 75% federal cost share.
Stitt on Tuesday requested an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) due to COVID-19.
Oklahoma is waiting for approval of the request.
Once approved, businesses will be able to apply for the low-interest disaster loans online at SBA.gov.
More than 2,600 state business owners have reported their economic impact through the state’s damage assessment website, damage.ok.gov.
Those business owners will be notified by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management as soon as approval is received.
Capitol being cleaned
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Capitol on Thursday was set to be cleaned following news that a Senate staffer had tested positive for COVID-19.
Access to the Capitol was restricted earlier in the week to elected officials, press, staff and invited state employees. Those restrictions were put in place prior to the confirmation.
Shelley Zumwalt, Office of Management and Enterprise Services chief of innovation, said a company specializing in deep cleaning of buildings had been hired.
A cost was not immediately available.
They were set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and work until 5 a.m. Friday, she said.
They would return at 5 p.m. Friday and continue the process if it was not completed earlier, she said.
The Capitol is undergoing a massive renovation and portions of the building, including the fourth floor rotunda, have been closed off.
The building had been plagued by structural, electrical and plumbing problems. Bonds are being used to finance the project.
Work inside the building has been halted until the cleaning process is complete, but work on the outside continues, she said.
Turnpike workers taking precautions
Oklahoma Turnpike toll operations are taking precautions to mitigate against COVID-19 spread.
Turnpike toll operators are wearing gloves and are sanitizing work stations every hour, said Jack Damrill, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesman.
He said the agency was already in “flu mode.”
“We are taking precautions,” Damrill said.
Toll booth operators are not being required to wear masks, Damrill said.
Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Community Care expand telemedicine coverage
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK), on Thursday announced it will temporarily lift cost-sharing for medically necessary medical and behavioral health services delivered via telemedicine in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This applies to all members who are insured by BCBSOK and includes telemedicine services retroactive to March 15, 2020.
Benefits may be different for members covered under certain employer self-funded health plans depending on the decisions their employer makes about telemedicine.
Between now and April 30, BCBSOK will continue to consider whether to extend the timeframe of this temporary cost-sharing change.
CommunityCare also said it has expanded coverage for fully insured members to include telemedicine and e-visits for all medically necessary services and symptoms. Previously, these services were specific to COVID-19 symptoms.
Members will have 100% coverage when accessing their in-network providers who are participating in providing telemedicine services and will not be subject to any copayment, coinsurance or deductible, it said.
Reasor’s offering special hours for those at risk
Reasor’s grocery stores said Thursday it will be reserving 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. shopping hours for people at higher risk for the coronavirus.
Those include people age 60 and older and others with compromised immune systems, the company said.
It also said it was suspending its printed ad until further notice due to the “volatility of product availability.” Weekly digital deals will still be posted at reasors.com, it said.
