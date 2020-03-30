2020-03-31 bz-drowlandp1-TUL0018773451

The COVID-19 crisis is not the first economic haymaker sustained by the manufacturing industry.

It is simply the latest.

“The sector is under distress for a lot of reasons,” said Dave Rowland, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, which through a statewide network offers technical assistance and business advice to companies.

“We were starting to be affected by the Boeing 737 (Max) issue with orders being canceled and delayed. Then the oil pricing issue hit us very hard. Now, you bring COVID-19 into it, it’s kind of a triple whammy.”

Layoffs started about a month ago with projects being delayed. Two weeks later, shortages in raw material became readily apparent, he said.

“It has gotten to a point where many of our manufacturers are looking to pivot to try to keep workers on,” Rowland said. “A lot of them are trying to look to the medical PPE (personal protective equipment) field.”

A national plea has been issued for PPE, which is used by medical personnel as a barrier to coronavirus. Among local companies heeding the call are Rapid Application Group, a 3D printer manufacturer from Broken Arrow and NXTNano in Claremore.

Rapid Application Group is manufacturing face shields and other items, and NXTNano is making a nano-fiber material found in masks, the OMA said.

Stroud Safety is manufacturing washable, cloth facemasks. Chickasaw Nation Industries has secured a contract to build hospital beds, Rowland said.

Many Oklahoma companies have inquired about positioning to make ventilators, which also reportedly are in short supply, Rowland said. He isn’t aware of any Oklahoma companies manufacturing them, however.

“First of all, this is a life-or-death type of product,” Rowland said. “We’re taking the approach with our manufacturers and trying to be honest with them, trying to use the medical creed of `do no harm,’ first.’

“If they are to get involved, we want to make sure that they are very vigilant and making sure that their quality systems and delivering the best quality product day in and day out.”

For about the past 10 days, the OMA has been sending the White House the names of manufacturers and their capabilities, Rowland said.

His office also has created documents that allow manufacturers to apply for `essential’ status if they fail to meet the federal government’s definition.

“I would have to say, generally, they are treating the majority of our manufacturers right out of the gate as essential,” Rowland said.

He said state manufacturers have been practicing social distancing, disciplines that have included staggered lunch room times or eating at work stations.

Manufacturers, he said, will be aided by the recently approved CARES Act. Among its economic life preservers is a paycheck protection program that creates a new small business loan program that can help businesses retain staff and remain solvent.

“We believe the payroll protection portion of this is probably going to be the biggest benefit to manufacturers, not only in Oklahoma but all across the country,” Rowland said. “The fact that it allows employers to keep employees,whether they are working at home or whether they are furloughed.

“That is something the manufacturers are really excited about. The question will be whether four months of pay is going to be enough when this is all said and done. We hope so.”

