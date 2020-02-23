John Gilbert believes he has the best new apartment development in town.
And why not?
The Cosmopolitan rises high above the intersection of Riverside Drive and Denver Avenue, offering great views of the Arkansas River and a rooftop pool with the downtown skyline as a backdrop.
Walk across the street and you’re on the River Parks trail system. Head south a bit and you’re at Gathering Place.
“We feel it’s the nicest apartment property in town,” said Gilbert, president of Bomasada Group, a Houston-based real estate development company.
“We’ve got great amenities, it’s got a great staff. It’s just got a great vibe to it,” he said.
The 264-unit complex, which opened recently, includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio apartments. Monthly rental rates range from $1,100 to $2,800.
Every apartment is furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. The kitchens — save those in the studio units — come with islands topped with granite. And in a twist of design whimsy, the bathroom mirror lights are turned on and off using a button embedded in the mirror.
The apartments, plush and comfortable as they are, have nothing on the lobby, recreational and meeting spaces the four-story Cosmopolitan offers. Visitors to the high-ceilinged lobby — known as the Hangout — can play chess, shoot pool, watch TV or just chill as they look through glass walls at the action along the River Parks trails.
The clubhouse was designed by Bomasada’s in-house interior designer, Lisa Fred. Fred’s father, Stuart Fred, is Gilbert’s business partner.
Other amenities include a large workout room, a coffee area, a small cinema with a big video screen, and a yoga and cycling studio.
The Cosmopolitan was designed with the active person in mind. Given its proximity to the River Parks trail system, Brookside, downtown and Gathering Place, Gilbert expects many tenants to walk or bike to their destinations. So the complex has a room where bikes can be locked up and tires aired up. The room also includes space to repair bikes.
And for those with pets, there is a room with sinks and other equipment to keep them clean.
This is not Gilbert’s first development in Tulsa; Bomasada Group built The Enclave at Brookside. That 240-unit project was constructed on more than five acres on the corner of 39th Street and Rockford Avenue.
The Cosmopolitan is a bit more upscale than The Enclave, and building it was more of a challenge. The Cosmopolitan sits on three acres of land with elevation changes 50 feet from its high point on Denver Avenue to the lobby entrance at Riverside Drive.
That might help explain why Gilbert is so happy with the project now that it’s open for business.
“Everybody has just been very impressed,” he said.
