2020-02-02 bz-sbadsg1

Related content link

Click here to see the ad cost for every year, plus a memorable ad from each Super Bowl

The most-watched annual event in the U.S. also has some of the highest-priced rates for television commercials, with a 30-second ad during this year’s Super Bowl costing $5.6 million.

That’s $186,666.66 per second of expected beer, soda, snacks, tech, cars, political ads and other pitches.

Compared to the $42,000 cost of a 30-second ad for Super Bowl I in 1967, the rates have gone up a staggering 13,223%.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

The cost of some commodities and services — such as health care and college tuition — have skyrocketed over the past several decades, but the increase in Super Bowl ad rates make them pale in comparison.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, per capita U.S. health spending was $253 in 1967. It was $11,172 in 2018, a rise of 4,315.8%.

The average cost for college tuition has risen 3,009% from 1969 to 2019, according to Yahoo Finance.

The cost of a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread from around the same time period (1964) to 2018 has risen 614% and 1,218%, respectively, according to the Farmers Almanac.

The buying power of a dollar in 1967 is equal to $7.81 today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator. That means the $42,000 spent on an ad in 1967 is equal to about $328,000 in today’s dollars.

According to the Associated Press, Super Bowl ad rates went up gradually since the first game in 1967, going over $100,000 for a 30-second ad in 1974.

But the real spike began in 1995, when the rates topped $1 million for the first time.

By 2005, the rates had more than doubled to $2.4 million.

In 1967, an estimated 51 million people watched Super Bowl I. However, that game was broadcast by CBS and NBC, which each had an estimated viewership of more than 24 million, according to sportsmediawatch.com.

Super Bowl II, broadcast by CBS, had an estimated viewership of 39.12 million.

The figure has climbed to more than 110 million viewers annually in recent years, with a peak of 114.4 million in 2015.

The viewership in last year’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams dropped to an estimated 98.19 million. The Patriots won 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. Gallery: See how Super Bowl ad rates have skyrocketed and see the memorable commercials from each year

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags