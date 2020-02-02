The most-watched annual event in the U.S. also has some of the highest-priced rates for television commercials, with a 30-second ad during this year’s Super Bowl costing $5.6 million.
That’s $186,666.66 per second of
expected beer, soda, snacks, tech, cars, political ads and other pitches.
Compared to the $42,000 cost of a 30-second ad for Super Bowl I in 1967, the rates have gone up a staggering 13,223%.
The cost of some commodities and services — such as health care and college tuition — have skyrocketed over the past several decades, but the increase in Super Bowl ad rates make them pale in comparison.
The average cost for college tuition has risen 3,009% from 1969 to 2019, according to
Yahoo Finance.
The cost of a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread from around the same time period (1964) to 2018 has risen 614% and 1,218%, respectively, according to the
Farmers Almanac.
The buying power of a dollar in 1967 is equal to $7.81 today, according to the Bureau of
Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator. That means the $42,000 spent on an ad in 1967 is equal to about $328,000 in today’s dollars.
According to the Associated Press, Super Bowl ad rates went up gradually since the first game in 1967, going over $100,000 for a 30-second ad in 1974.
But the real spike began in 1995, when the rates topped $1 million for the first time.
By 2005, the rates had more than doubled to $2.4 million.
In 1967, an estimated 51 million people watched Super Bowl I. However, that game was broadcast by CBS and NBC, which each had an estimated viewership of more than 24 million, according to
sportsmediawatch.com.
Super Bowl II, broadcast by CBS, had an estimated viewership of 39.12 million.
The figure has climbed to more than 110 million viewers annually in recent years, with a peak of 114.4 million in 2015.
The viewership in last year’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams dropped to an estimated 98.19 million. The Patriots won 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.
Gallery: See how Super Bowl ad rates have skyrocketed and see the memorable commercials from each year
Super Bowl LIV (2020)
San Francisco (15-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-4) 5:30 p.m. Sunday Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. Fox23 ¦ KYAL-97.1
Ad rate: $5,600,000
DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP file
Super Bowl LIII (2019)
Ad rate: $5,300,000
Score: New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
DANNY KARNIK/AP
Super Bowl LII (2018)
Ad rate: $5,000,000
Score: Philadelphia 41, New England 33
AP file
Super Bowl 50 (2016)
Ad rate: $5,000,000
Score: Denver 24, Carolina 10
Courtesy
Super Bowl XLIX (2015)
Ad rate: $4,500,000
Score: New England 28, Seattle 24
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)
Ad rate: $4,000,000
Score: Seattle 43, Denver 8
AP file
Super Bowl XLVII (2013)
Ad rate: $3,800,000
Score: Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
AP file
Super Bowl XLVI (2012)
Ad rate: $3,500,000
Score: New York Giants 21, New England 17
AP file
Super Bowl XLV (2011)
Ad rate: $3,100,000
Score: Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
AP file
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
Ad rate: $2,900,000
Score: New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
AP file
Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
Ad rate: $2,800,000
Score: Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
Chris O'Meara
Super Bowl XLII (2008)
Ad rate: $2,700,000
Score: New York Giants 17, New England 14
AP file
Super Bowl XLI (2007)
Ad rate: $2,600,000
Score: Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
AP file
Super Bowl XL (2006)
Ad rate: $2,500,000
Score: Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
AP file
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)
Ad rate: $2,400,000
Score: New England 24, Philadelphia 21
AP file
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)
Ad rate: $2,300,000
Score: New England 32, Carolina 29
AP file
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)
Ad rate: $2,100,000
Score: Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
Lawrence Jackson
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)
Ad rate: $1,900,000 Score: New England 20, St. Louis 17
AP file
Super Bowl XXXV (2001)
Ad rate: $2,100,000
Score: Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7
Rick Bowmer
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)
Ad rate: $2,200,000 Score: St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
AP file
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999)
Ad rate: $1,600,000
Score: Denver 34, Atlanta 19
AP file
Super Bowl XXXII (1998)
Ad rate: $1,300,000
Score: Denver 31, Green Bay 24
AP file
Super Bowl XXXI (1997)
Ad rate: $1,200,000
Score: Green Bay 35, New England 21
AP file
Super Bowl XXX (1996)
Ad rate: 1,085,000
Score: Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
AP file
Super Bowl XXIX (1995)
Ad rate: $1,150,000
Score: San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
AP file
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)
Ad rate: $900,000
Score: Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
AP fle
Super Bowl XXVII (1993)
Ad rate: $850,000
Score: Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
AP file
Super Bowl XXVI (1992)
Ad rate: $850,000
Score: Washington 37, Buffalo 24
AP file
Super Bowl XXV (1991)
Ad rate: $800,000
Score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
AP file
Super Bowl XXIV (1990)
Ad rate: $700,000
Score: San Francisco 55, Denver 10
AP file
Super Bowl XXIII (1989)
Ad rate: $675,000
Score: San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
AP file
Super Bowl XXII (1988)
Ad rate: $645,000
Score: Washington 42, Denver 10
AP file
Super Bowl XXI (1987)
Ad rate: $600,000
Score: New York Giants 39, Denver 20
AP file
Super Bowl XX (1986)
Ad rate: $550,000
Score: Chicago 46, New England 10
AP file
Super Bowl XIX (1985)
Ad rate: $525,000 Score: San Francisco 38, Miami 16
AP file
Super Bowl XVIII (1984)
Ad rate: $368,000 Score: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9
AP file
Super Bowl XVII (1983)
Ad rate: $400,000
Score: Washington 27, Miami 17
AP file
Super Bowl XVI (1982)
Ad rate: $324,000
Score: San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
AP file
Super Bowl XV (1981)
Ad rate: $275,000
Score: Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
AP file
Super Bowl XIV (1980)
Ad rate: $222,000
Score: Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
AP file
Super Bowl XIII (1979)
Ad rate: $185,000
Score: Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
AP file
Super Bowl XII (1978)
Ad rate: $162,000
Score: Dallas 27, Denver 10
AP file
XI Super Bowl (1977)
Ad rate: $125,000
Score: Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
AP file
Super Bowl X (1976)
Ad rate: $110,000
Score: Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
AP file
Super Bowl IX (1975)
Ad rate: $107,000
Score: Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
AP file
Super Bowl VIII (1974)
Ad rate: $103,000
Score: Miami 24, Minnesota 7
AP file
Super Bowl VII (1973)
Ad rate: $88,000 Score: Miami 14, Washington 7
AP file
Super Bowl VI (1972)
Ad rate: $86,000
Score: Dallas 24, Miami 3
AP file
Super Bowl V (1971)
Ad rate: $72,000
Score: Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
AP file
Super Bowl IV (1970)
Ad rate: $78,000
Score: Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
AP file
Super Bowl III (1969)
Ad rate: $55,000 Score: New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
AP file
Super Bowl II (1968)
Ad rate: $54,000
Score: Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
AP file
Super Bowl I (1967)
Ad rate: $42,000
Score: Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
AP file
