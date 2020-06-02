Former Hertz building OKC

Costco is set to open its operations center in the former Hertz building at 14501 Quail Springs Parkway. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman

The Hertz administrative building is set to become home for the new Costco operations center.

The four-story office building was sold to Costco on May 21, just a day before the 102-year-old car rental company declared bankruptcy. The company laid off hundreds in Oklahoma City shortly before the bankruptcy declaration.

Representatives of Costco could not be reached for comment and officials with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber declined to comment on the transaction.

Records at the Oklahoma County Assessor show the company paid Hertz $25.4 million for the four-story building at 14501 Quail Springs Parkway.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags