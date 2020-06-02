OKLAHOMA CITY - The Hertz administrative building is set to become home for the new Costco operations center.
The four-story office building was sold to Costco on May 21, just a day before the 102-year-old car rental company declared bankruptcy. The company laid off hundreds in Oklahoma City shortly before the bankruptcy declaration.
Representatives of Costco could not be reached for comment and officials with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber declined to comment on the transaction.
The purchase was not unexpected with Costco committing to buying a property for its operations center as part of a jobs incentives agreement with the city that will pay the retailer $3 million toward creating at least 1,044 jobs with wages averaging $60,000.