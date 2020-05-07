Costco OKC

Costco opened its first Oklahoma City store last year at 13200 N Western Ave. The company is in talks with the city to open an operations center that will employ more than 1,000. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - A much-needed economic boost is about to come to Oklahoma City as Costco is in talks with the city and state to open an operations and customer care center that would add more than 1,000 jobs over the next three years.

The deal, pending approval of job incentives, calls for hiring 500 in the first year and then hitting 1,044 total jobs in the third year with an average annual salary of $59,740.

The Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust is being asked to approve a request, which will be presented Monday, to provide Costco with $3 million to support creation of the new eCommerce and travel division jobs and purchase of property.

If the deal is approved by the trust, the application would then be presented to the Oklahoma City Council.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman.

