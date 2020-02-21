A Dallas-based energy company contends that Williams' Co.'s CEO sought to subvert a roughly $33 billion takeover of the Tulsa firm several years ago, court documents show.
In a Delaware Court of Chancery filing this week, Energy Transfer L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), claims Williams CEO Alan Armstrong used private meetings and a personal email account to help a former officer file a legal challenge to a merger publicly supported by Energy Transfer. ETE said those actions equated to "overt steps to scuttle the merger," documents indicate.
"In its attempt to avoid the consequences of its own conduct, Energy Transfer has made a series of unfounded allegations and legal arguments," Williams' General Counsel, T. Lane Wilson, a former federal judge, said in an email. "It is unfortunate ETE's lawyers have chosen this path. We believe the company is entitled to judgment in our favor and look forward to the final resolution of this dispute."
ETE and Williams Cos. entered into a merger agreement in September 2015, a deal that at the time was valued at $37.7 billion. Over the course of the next nine months energy prices, and seemingly the relationship between the two companies, soured and ETE ultimately terminated the planned acquisition.
Armstrong opposed the merger from the outset and sought to prevent its consummation before and after the signing, the Delaware court filing claims. He worked covertly to stop the merger and remain Williams' CEO, documents show.
To accomplish that, he secretly provided information to Williams' stockholder John Bumgarner, a former officer and director within the Williams' family of companies, for use in litigation to enjoin the merger, the filing indicates.
From December 2015 to July 2016, Armstrong and Bumgarner exchanged numerous emails, often using Armstrong's person Gmail account or a Cox Communications account he shared with his wife, documents claim. The pair also met in person to to discuss the merge two to three times per month, Energy Transfer's filing contends.
Litigation-focused communications between Armstrong took place before and after Bumgarner filed a class-action suit against Williams and ETE in January 2016, and Armstrong never revealed the existence of these communications to the Williams' Board, failed to forward any of Bumgarner's communications to internal or outside counsel and never informed ETE of these communications, documents indicate.
Energy Transfer and Williams have been squabbling over a $1.5 billion breakup fee since the deal fell through. Williams has argued Energy Transfer was unjustly trying to exact the breakup fee after leaving the deal.
Energy Transfer is trying to convince the court that Williams breached the merger agreement, an action that absolves Energy Transfer of paying anything.
Bumgarner, the former Williams senior vice president, told the Tulsa World that Armstrong had nothing to do with the class-action lawsuit he filed in January 2016.
"…My lawsuit was about the misleading amount of claimed synergies by the parties (WMB and ETE )," Bumgarner wrote in an email. "Five months later, the $2 billion amount had been gradually reduced to $126 million. Alan's sole interest in our conversations was to dissuade me from naming WMB, and I explained that unfortunately their name was associated with the press release and S-4 filings."
The Delaware Supreme Court in March 2017 ruled that Energy Transfer Equity had the right to end its merger with Williams.
The ruling upheld holds a previous decision on the matter from the state’s Court of the Chancery, which rejected Williams Cos. suit against ETE alleging that the Dallas-based company breached the merger agreement because it failed to "use commercially reasonable efforts" to obtain a needed tax opinion and "reasonable best efforts" to complete the transaction.
Energy Transfer claims emails between Armstrong and Bumgarner focused on non-public details of the merger that later ultimately appeared in Bumgarner’s lawsuit seeking to cancel the deal.
When the merger was officially terminated, Armstrong and Bumgarner met for happy hour, according to the filing. "Bumgarner followed up with an email to Armstrong two days later, referring to their ‘team’ efforts during the past 6 months," Energy Transfer claims.
"ETE's claims have nothing to do with the substance of the claims and counter claims," Bumgarner said. "My lawsuit had little if any effect on the shareholder vote, which overwhelmingly voted in favor of the WMB's board recommendation in favor of the merger."
He called the email portion of the filing "a distraction."