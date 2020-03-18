Cox recently announced relief to support residential customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
They include the offer of a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.
Through May 15, Cox has a $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds and no annual contract or qualifications to help low-income and those affected from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students.
It also has eliminated data usage overages to meet the higher bandwidth demands. Customers with a 500 GB or unlimited data usage add-on plan will receive credits.
Earlier, Cox announced increased internet speeds for select residential packages and implemented a variety of other changes to provide support and relief for customers and communities in greatest need.
The pledges include not terminating service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the pandemic and waiving any late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the pandemic.