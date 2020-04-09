We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee nation casinos will remain closed through April, the tribes announced in separate news releases Thursday.

Both tribes’ casinos and operations as a whole have been closed since March 16 as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said the “unprecedented” public health crisis forced the tribe to extend its closure for the second time.

The pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing today.

“As a leader and primary employer in the communities in which we live and serve, we must confront this extremely challenging time together,” Hill said in a news release. “Health, financial stability, and job security are all concerns for our employees and we want to do everything we can to alleviate those concerns.

“As the pandemic continues to intensify in Oklahoma, we ask our citizens and employees to also do their part in helping to stop its progression by remaining at home with their loved ones during this critical time.”

The closure affects seven casinos and the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa through April 30.

Cherokee Nation operations are closed through May 1, according to a news release.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe will continue to work with local, state and federal public health officials to make decisions about operations going forward, but health and safety remain paramount.

“Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, and so far no employee has had to use sick or vacation time during this closure,” Hoskin Jr. said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will announce further plans as we approach May 1.”

Featured video

See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic