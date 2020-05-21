Aerial

The River Spirit Casino in Tulsa has a reopening date after Muscogee (Creek) Nation officials had announced the closure of 11 properties through May 31.

The River Spirit Casino will reopen June 1, officials said in a social media post early Thursday.

"Please rest assured our primary focus is the health and safety of our team members and patrons," the statement reads. "Several new processes have been put in place for the safety of our workplace. We continue to monitor health services guidelines, as well as state, local, tribal, and federal guidelines. We look forward to seeing all of our guests!"

The Cherokee Nation’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its other properties will stay closed until at least June 1, a spokesman for Cherokee Nation Businesses said previously. Any reopening will be done in a phased approach and likely will begin with the tribe’s smallest casinos, according to CNB officials.

