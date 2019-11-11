Rapid Application Group (RAG), a 3D printing company has leased 15,000 feet of space at 13105 E. 61st St, Suite A, in Broken Arrow, CBRE has announced.
RAG is engineering and manufacturing company focused that focuses on Additive Manufacturing Technology, also known as 3D printing. In 2018, the company grew over 3,100% and it plans on adding 20-30 jobs in the next few years.
Alex Powell, David Glasgow and Matt Klimisch with CBRE's industrial team in Tulsa represented RAG and the landlord in the transaction.
Rapid Application Group is the only service-disabled, veteran-owned 3D printing company in North America. Having established a nonprofit veteran outreach, the company has made it a priority to hire and train veterans in additive manufacturing.