BROKEN ARROW — Dallas-based Ford Development bought some acreage in Wagoner County just prior to the Great Recession of 2008.
"We were looking for land that had nice highway exposure," said Pat Robertson, president of Ford Development. "That was one of the reasons we purchased the property."
"But we purchased it before the crash. We ended up sitting on it a long time."
No longer.
Ford Development is a partner in the Creek 51 Business Park, a 90-acre development on which ground was broken Monday. The project, at 8600 E. Oklahoma 51, is being created with the help of a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District, only the second one in Broken Arrow's history. The only other TIF District is the downtown area and includes FlightSafety and the Rose District.
"In order for something like this to happen, the taxing entities that are affected here have to see the vision here," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. "They have to understand while they may be giving up a portion of the taxes initially, the long-term benefit to the county and to the city is far-reaching."
TIFs are commonly used by local governments to finance projects within the boundaries of the TIF. Increases in property taxes within the district go into a fund that is used for debt service on projects during the lifespan of the TIF. The Creek 51 TIF will remain in effect for a maximum of 10 years or $5 million, whichever comes first.
Unlike the city's first TIF, for which the city took out a loan to pay for improvements, this project is entirely funded up-front by the developer. Fifty percent of property taxes on the property will go toward reimbursing the developer's investment, which Robertson said Monday was $70 million. The remaining 50 percent of ad valorem taxes will go to the taxing entities.
The taxing entities involved affected are Broken Arrow Public Schools, Tulsa Technology Center, Wagoner County, Wagoner County Health Department and Rural Water District No. 4.
Creek 51 wants to attract companies in the "clean" manufacturing industry, those manufacturers that use as many renewable resources as possible while reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact.
Ford Development is expected to deliver the sites by the summer or fall and start the roughly 800,000 square feet of building space by the end of 2020, Robertson said. The land, which currently generates $200 annually in ad valorem taxes, is expected to generate $1 million per year in such taxes upon the business park's completion.
Broken Arrow is the third-largest manufacturing city in the state, with that sector producing $375 million in annual payroll, said Jennifer Conway, president of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.
"This is an example of regionalism, an example of people working together for the greater good to create high-playing jobs that will continue to create the property tax and sales tax that will support the government so we can continue to provide outstanding public services to all of our communities," Spurgeon said.