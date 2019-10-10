DURANT — Former U.S. Rep. Dan Boren has been named chief banking officer and president of Oklahoma for First United Bank, the bank announced Thursday.
“I am excited to have Dan join our team," First United’s CEO Greg Massey said. "His passion for serving Oklahoma aligns perfectly with our purpose at First United. His experience and knowledge, as well as his desire to make an impact, will continue to empower our communities.”
Boren joins First United with numerous years of experience shaping the economic, technology, health and energy sectors across Oklahoma. Most recently, Boren served as president of corporate development for the Chickasaw Nation and previously served as U.S. congressman from Oklahoma’s 2nd District from 2004 to 2013.
He is the son of former University of Oklahoma president, former governor and former U.S. Sen. David Boren.
He currently serves on the boards of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, Seminole State College Educational Foundation, OU Children’s Hospital Foundation, Infinity Capital Partners, Oklahoma Academy, OKC Boathouse Foundation, Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, Sovereign Asset Management (chairman), Walnut Creek Property Investments and the Last Frontier Council (Boy Scouts of America), the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, Stella Nova, Swift MD and Soldier Strong. Boren lives in Edmond with his wife, Andrea, and their two children.
“Dan is like family to us, and we could not be happier for him and his new venture," Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said in a statement.
"He has been a leader for us in our business diversification strategy, and we are pleased that he will continue serving us by being a valuable independent director on some of our business unit boards.”
Dan Boren said: “I am deeply honored to join the First United Bank team. I have known the Massey family for many years and have witnessed them leading with integrity and vision while building a culture of care in the communities they serve. I look forward to using my experience and passions to continue to serve the communities of Oklahoma. My family and I are deeply appreciative of Gov. Bill Anoatubby and the Chickasaw Nation for the past seven years of service.”
Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations in Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest banking organizations in the Southwest, with assets of more than $7 billion, it said in a news release.