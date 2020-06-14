Just south of the under-construction Davenport Lofts sits the condominium complex’s experience center.
And what a cosmopolitan experience it is.
“All the tiles are from Italy, and the floors are from Sweden,” Davenport Lofts co-owner Lori Schram said of the facility’s showplace. “All the cabinetry is from Poland. The doors are from Spain. We went to all of these international trade shows and picked out the best of the best.”
The spare-no-expense creation — set to be completed March 2021 — is rising and filling up fast at 405 N. Main St.
About half of the 28 condos in the $27 million facility have been pre-sold, swallowed up by folks eager to take part in what Schram describes as urban living.
“When I talk about an urban community, it’s really about knowing your neighbors, that small-town feel, walk-ability,” she said. “It’s about that connection and having that ‘Cheers’ moment when you walk into (nearby) Chimera or over at Antoinette (Baking Company).”
Business partners with Schram are her physician husband, Doug, along with Jeff and Kathy Weaver, a couple they met in the early 2010s when they were all renting apartments downtown.
“People want to live in an urban setting that’s walk-able but they want to own,” said Jeff Weaver, a builder involved in the complex’s construction. “We’re 10 years behind Oklahoma City (with the concept). We’re 10 years behind Little Rock, Nashville.”
The bottom three floors of the 10-story Davenport Lofts will feature 65 enclosed parking spaces, with 5,000 square feet of commercial space reserved for the street level.
Stories four through nine are two- and three-bedroom condos that start at $750,000. Floor 10 is an ultra-modern community space with an outdoor kitchen, catering kitchen, clubhouse, bar, fireplace and half a dozen fire pits.
Not to mention views that extend for miles.
“These are everywhere,” Lori Schram said of high-end condos. “You go to any major city and you see these. But we just don’t have that, yet.
“I spent a quarter of a million dollars renting for eight years. After a while, it was like, ‘Why am I renting? I would like to own something.’ Ownership is the real big gap in the market. ”
