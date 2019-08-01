An Alabama tech startup president has been chosen to lead Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs at 36 Degrees North.
Devon Laney, who most recently served as CEO of Innovation Depot in Birmingham, Ala., will become CEO of 36 Degrees North, effective Sept. 3. The last day for the Tulsa organization's interim executive director, Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, will be Aug. 30.
"Since 36°N opened its doors in January 2016, the organization has served over 1,200 entrepreneurs, innovators and community leaders," Elizabeth Ellison, 36°N board chair and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said in a statement. "Our members are phenomenal.
"We’re continually watching them learn and grow and build innovative companies that receive national press and contribute to the economic development of our city. We are excited to bring Devon to Tulsa to help take 36°N to the next level by finding new, fresh ways to serve and elevate Tulsa's entrepreneurs in the years to come."
Laney joined Innovation Depot in 2005 and previously served as chief operating officer and vice president of client services. During his time at the Depot, the incubator grew substantially, totaling 113 companies at the end of last year.
Depot companies totaled $176 million in gross sales in 2018, and the organization has generated a five-year economic impact of $2.65 billion. Laney also currently serves as board chairman of the International Business Innovation Association.