Free dental care will be provided Saturday at Southern Hills Dental Care, 3811 E. 51st St.
Dr. Christopher Burke and his team is providing the service in conjunction with Free Dentistry Day, which is dedicated to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. About 108 million Americans have no dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be performed on patients between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Hills Dental Care. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 918-933-5260 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.