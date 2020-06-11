Holds lifted on state unemployment claims (copy) (copy)

First-time jobless claims last week declined for the first time since early May in the state with over 50,000 workers seeking unemployment insurance benefits.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported unadjusted figures Thursday that show 50,397 workers filed initial claims during the week ending Saturday with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

That’s nearly 10,000 less than sought benefits for the week ending May 30, according to figures that were adjusted from 37,986 to 60,376.

The number of initial claims filed last week was still the sixth highest weekly sum ever to file in Oklahoma. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting jobs in the state in mid-March, an average of nearly 50,000 initial claims have been filed each week. Prior to the pandemic, the agency typically processed 1,500 to 2,000 initial claims per week.

The pre-COVID-19 record for initial unemployment claims was 9,778, established in January 1991.

The Labor Department also reported that the jump in initial claims from the week ending May 23 to the week ending May 30 in Oklahoma was the third largest weekly increase in the nation, behind Florida and California.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims in the state, another measure of labor market conditions, declined, according to the Department of Labor.

In Oklahoma, the number of continued claims declined from 172,309 for the week ending May 23 to 150,084 the following week.

Nationally, 1,537,122 initial claims were filed last week, a 5.1% decrease from the previous week, according to unadjusted DOL figures.

The Labor Department reported Oklahoma processed 1,153 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week, a decline of 222 claims from the prior week. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is the federal aid program for out-of-work independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers.

