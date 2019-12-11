DGX Tulsa

DGX Tulsa, a grocery and convenience store, is set to open soon in The Meridia, a mixed-used building downtown.

Fresh fruits and vegetables will be among the items sold at DGX Tulsa, a new grocery/convenience store set to open soon in downtown.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the store, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week in Suite 101 at The Meridia, a mixed-used building at 522 S. Boston Ave. DGX is a brand of Dollar General Corporation.

"It's a national firm validating everything public and private that we've been working on for 15 years in downtown Tulsa," said Jim Hawkins of River City Development, which owns The Meridia. "…It's that walk-able urbanism that we're looking for…"

Although a soft opening is expected within the week, a grand opening tentatively is scheduled Jan. 11, Crystal Ghassemi, of Dollar General Corp., wrote in an email.

The roughly 3,900-square-foot store will offer immediate-consumption items, including grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, as well as pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies and an expansive selection of health and beauty products and home décor, electronics and seasonal products.

DGX is Dollar General's smaller-box retail store tailored to urban customers. The company, which opened its first DGX in November 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee, currently operates two stores in Nashville and one each in Raleigh, North Carolina, Philadelphia and Cleveland, Ohio.

Dollar General last week announced plans to add 20 DGX stores in fiscal year 2020.  A publicly traded company headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General has more than 15,597 stores in 44 states.

