Discount retail chain Five Below has scheduled a grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 for its store at 8722 E. 71st St., according to the company's website.
A second location has been announced for the Southroads shopping center, 5207 E. 41st St., with a grand opening "coming soon," the company said. No date has been listed.
Five Below, whose sales target children and teens, sells products costing up to $5.
The publicly traded company has more than 800 stores in 36 states, including the Oklahoma City metro and Stillwater in Oklahoma, according to its website.