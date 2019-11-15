DGX_WestEnd_081.jpg

This is what the DGX store looks like in Nashville. 

 Dollar General

A new-format Dollar General convenience store is coming to downtown Tulsa.

Branded DGX, the store will occupy 4,642 square feet on the ground floor of The Meridia, a mixed-used building owned by River City Development at 522 S. Boston Ave., according to building permits.

The smaller format store is designed to serve metropolitan shoppers with everyday low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format, according to the Dollar General website.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Expected to open before the end of the year, DGX Tulsa is expected to provide customers with a convenient, easy in-and-out retail space with fresh fruits and vegetables, numerous immediate-consumption items including grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, soda fountain beverages and a coffee station, Crystal Ghassemi, of Dollar General Corporation, wrote in an email.

Additionally, the store is slated to provide a curated assortment of pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies and an expanded selection of health and beauty products, as well an assortment of home décor, electronics and seasonal products, she wrote.

Dollar General opened its first DGX store in November 2016 in Nashville, Tenn., and currently operates five DGX stores: two in Nashville one each in Raleigh, N.C., Philadelphia and Cleveland, Ohio.

MJM Architects, of Nashville, Tenn., is designing the store, according to the building permit. A publicly traded company headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Dollar General has more than 15,597 stores in 44 states.

DGX will be River City Development's fourth commercial tenant in The Meridia, which opened in 2017 as a 93-unit, luxury apartment community.

Other ground-floor commercial businesses operating there are Poke Bowl Love, a sushi restaurant that opened in 2017, Boston Title & Abstract, a speakeasy-type establishment that opened in 2018, and The Local Bison, a kitchen-bar concept that opened later that year.

57 downtown Tulsa development projects coming soon or recently completed

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags