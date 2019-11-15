A new-format Dollar General convenience store is coming to downtown Tulsa.
Branded DGX, the store will occupy 4,642 square feet on the ground floor of The Meridia, a mixed-used building owned by River City Development at 522 S. Boston Ave., according to building permits.
The smaller format store is designed to serve metropolitan shoppers with everyday low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format, according to the Dollar General website.
The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.
Expected to open in December, the store will offer customers more items geared toward immediate consumption, including fountain soft drinks, coffee and grab-and-go sandwiches. Additional items are expected to include a limited assortment of grocery offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies and an expanded health and beauty section.
DGX stores also typically offer items not usually found in convenience stores, including an assortment of home, electronics and seasonal offerings, the website said.
MJM Architects, of Nashville, Tenn., is designing the store, according to the building permit. A publicly traded company headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Dollar General has more than
15,597 stores in 44 states. DGX will be River City Development's fourth commercial tenant in The Meridia, which opened in 2017 as a 93-unit, luxury apartment community. Other ground-floor commercial businesses operating there are Poke Bowl Love, a sushi restaurant that opened in 2017, Boston Title & Abstract, a speakeasy-type establishment that opened in 2018, and The Local Bison, a kitchen-bar concept that opened later that year. 57 downtown Tulsa development projects coming soon or recently completed
The Village Flats
Tulsa Property Group broke ground on the Village Flats in spring 2019.
The 54-unit development will feature studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments at 703 S. Owasso Ave., just south of Centennial Park next to the Pearl District. Connected to Gathering Place and River Parks via the Midland Valley Trail system, the project has a two-story common area and two, three-story buildings.
Click here to read more.
Photo provided
Former Laura Dester site
A local developer has submitted to the Tulsa Development Authority an $11 million, three-phase proposal for the former Laura Dester site (at 1415 E. Eighth St.) that is set for demolition.
Backing the project is Amenome LLC’s Kevin Rice, who wants to convert the blighted five buildings into mixed-income apartments, build a new three-story, mixed-used structure and 14,000 square feet of new town homes and construct six to eight, 250-square-foot cottages.
Click here to read more.
Photo provided by Method Architecture
Former Goldie’s Patio Grill site
A mixed-use building with retail and office space is planned across from Utica Square.
BAM Properties, a veteran developer in areas around the upscale shopping center, is behind a three-story, roughly 22,000-square-foot project at 2005 E. 21st St., site of the recently closed Goldie’s Patio Grill.
Click here to read more.
Photo provided by Miles Associates
Edgewater Condos
Another living option is popping up near the Gathering Place, Tulsa’s world-class park.
Construction has begun on Edgewater Condos, a $5.1 million 18-unit complex located on Riverside Drive between 37th and 38th streets, just south of the green space, said Weldon Bowman of W Design, the project’s architect.
The six-unit first phase is scheduled for completion next spring.
Click here to read more.
Photo provided
New WPX Energy headquarters
WPX unveiled plans to build a new headquarters in downtown Tulsa on Friday.
The 11-story, 260,000-square-foot tower will be built on the block of property where the old Spaghetti Warehouse is located.
Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and wrap up in 2022.
Click here to read more.
Courtesy rendering
111 Greenwood
Thanks to the Bhow family, East Village is undergoing a renaissance.
Developers Neal Bhow and his son, Shaun, celebrated two things Friday: the announcement of the first tenants in the refurbished Hartford Building, 110 S. Hartford Ave., and the groundbreaking of an adjacent 50-unit, mixed-use project called 111 Greenwood.
Clarion Events, formerly PennWell, is moving at least 130 employees into a 24,500-square-foot space, and co-working space The HQ Tulsa will occupy 10,800 square feet, with both leases on the second floor.
Click here to read more.
Courtesy image
Reunion Building
Rose Rock Development Partners and downtown attorney and proprietor Ken Brune are teaming up on about a $9 million conversion of the Reunion Building into apartments and retail. The 10-story fixture at the northeast corner of Fourth and Main streets was built in 1917.
Click here to read the latest on this project.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Tulsa Club building
Once an upscale and prestigious social club, where generations of Tulsans attended weddings and galas and high school proms, the building sat vacant for years.
The Ross Group renovated it for $36 million and with the Hilton Curio-branded Tulsa Club Hotel set to open this weekend, it will be “the most expensive hotel in Tulsa, if not in Oklahoma.”
on the renovation. Read an update
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World photo
Davenport Urban Lofts
Doug and Lori Schram, along with Jeff and Kathy Weaver, are developing the roughly $24 million Davenport Urban Lofts at 405 N. Main St. Ground was broken Tuesday on the nine-story condominium and retail/office project in the Tulsa Arts District just south of Cain’s Ballroom.
About 30 percent of the residential space in the building has been sold, and the building is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020, Lori Schram said.
to read more. Click here
Courtesy/Blake Pettus
The Knoll at Maple Ridge
A group of investors is planning to pour about $4 million into The Knoll at Maple Ridge, a proposed restaurant-retail development near 18th Street and Boston Avenue, developer Jack Allen said.
to read more. Click here
Courtesy/Lilly Architects
Elgin Parking Garage
Valley National Bank, which is changing its name to Vast Bank, is building an $11 million, 399-space public parking garage at 2 N. Elgin Ave. The four-story parking garage will accommodate tenants and customers of its $33 million office building under construction, as well as patrons of ONEOK Field, the soon-to-open Holiday Inn Express, and the Tulsa Arts and Blue Dome districts.
Read more about the
. Elgin Parking Garage here
COURTESY/ Ross Group and Hoffer Waska
Arvest Parking Garage
Arvest Bank will begin building a four-story, 180-space parking garage at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue in January, with completion set for this summer. Access to the upper levels of the new facility will be integrated through the Bank of America structure next door at 15 W. Sixth St.
Read more about the
Arvest Bank downtown parking garage here.
COURTESY/Davies Architects
The View
The View
The View, a six-story $40 million development from American Residential Group, will break ground this year at Archer Street and Elgin Avenue. The 198-unit complex will feature two swimming pools, including one on the rooftop, an attached parking structure and bird’s-eye views of the Tulsa skyline and ONEOK Field. Estimated completion of the project is late 2020.
Read more about the project
. here
Courtesy rendering
National Bank of Commerce building
The Holarud Building at 10 E. Third St. was previously known as the National Bank of Commerce. The Evolutions Group recently bought the downtown building and plans to spend $4 million to $5 million refurbishing it — including removing metal panels from a previous renovation that covered up three-story tall columns in front.
Read more about the project
. here
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
111 Lofts
The finished 111 Building looks remarkably like the rendering released at the start of construction.
Provided rendering
Cathedral District buildings
Cathedral District Office Portfolio LLC is converting warehouse space at 818 S. Detroit Ave. into offices. The building is the former Standard Parts Warehouse from the 1940s, and primarily has been used for storage in recent years. Other pieces of the Cathedral District Office Portfolio are 220 E. Eighth St., a 20,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Crafton Tull; the Cathedral District Business Center at 823 S. Detroit Ave., formerly the Bovaird Building; 801 S. Detroit Ave., which is occupied by Cash Finance; and 809 S. Detroit Ave., which is occupied by Gellco Clothing & Shoes.
Read more about the project
. here
Courtesy rendering
Adams Building
The Adams Building, new home of The Adams Apartments, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. A transformation of a former hotel built in the 1920s, a mixed-use redevelopment project by Rose Rock Development Partners has 65 apartment units that are 90% leased and a ground-floor restaurant scheduled to open in early 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
See a gallery of the refurbished building
here.
STEPHEN PINGRY
The Midland
The Midland, which will offer creative office space in the 600 block of East Fourth Street, is a historic preservation project from Nelson-Stowe and Ross Group. The $8 million project will renovate four buildings in the East Village that were formerly used by the NORDAM Group as office and storage space.
Read more about the project
. here
COURTESY/Mass Architects
Mixed use project at Greenwood, Archer
A five-story, mixed-use development planned by GreenArch, LLC for the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street will feature multiple levels of office space above a ground-floor, retail/office component. Construction on the roughly 70,000-square-foot development is scheduled to start by the end of 2018 and be completed in 2020.
Read more about the project
. here
Courtesy/GH2 Architects
First Place parking garage
A rendering shows the 500-slot parking garage with 3,000 feet of initial retail space proposed by First Place LLC on the plaza at Fourth and Main streets. Being developed by Stuart Price, the project must maintain access via the tunnel system to Main Park Plaza Garage.
Read the story
. here
Courtesy rendering
111 Greenwood
A rendering shows 111 Greenwood, formerly known as Hartford Crossing, a mixed-use building proposed for the southeast corner of First Street and Greenwood Avenue. It is one of two housing projects (the other being the Adams Building) in downtown that will receive a $500,000 low-interest loan from Tulsa Development Authority. After some changes to the project, developer Shaun Bhow is planning for retail on the ground floor and 50 residential units. His father, Neal Bhow, is also behind the
Hartford Building at 110 S. Hartford Ave. renovation of the
Read more about the project
and here . here
Courtesy rendering
OTASCO
A rendering shows plans to convert a former downtown OTASCO store at the northeast corner of Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue into a 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail and restaurant development. Plans also include improving the alley next to the building to improve walkability in the area.
Read more about the development
. here
Courtesy rendering
The Cheairs Furniture Co. building
Brickhugger LLC, a Tulsa development company that focuses on renovating historic buildings with the assistance of historic tax credits, is working to turn the Cheairs Furniture Co. building, 537 S. Kenosha Ave., into an ice-house style bar, which will include a large open space, high ceilings and possibly as many as 100 beers on tap, according to Shelby Snyder Hendrick, president of the company. The building, in the East Village area of downtown, was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places and is part of NORDAM's former downtown headquarters.
Read more about the project
. here
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
East Village project
NORDAM has finalized the sale of its longtime headquarters at 510 S. Lansing Ave. to Brickhugger LLC. The Tulsa developer, which is responsible for downtown projects such as the Aloft Tulsa Downtown, the Mayo Hotel and Y Lofts, plans to convert the property into a multi-use space. An ice house-style bar is the first project set for the complex.
about the development plans. Read more
Tulsa World File photo
Vast Bank building in Greenwood District
Vast Bank, formerly Valley National Bank, will move its executive offices and open a downtown branch in a new building at 110 N. Elgin Ave. Other tenants will include In the Raw sushi bar, BKD LLC and Casillas Petroleum. Tulsa Development Authority accepted a proposal last year by the Ross Group that includes a multi-story office building, the first story of which would be for retail commercial, on a 1-acre lot across from ONEOK Field.
about the project. Read more
Courtesy/KKT
Hyatt Place Hotel
A 13-story high-rise at 400 S. Boston Ave. is being converted into a Hyatt Place Hotel. The dark gray building, which opened as a savings and loan in 1967, has “curtain walls” made of a reflective glass developed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and designed to save the builders “22 tons of air conditioning.” The project is headed by veteran developer Jim Hawkins, managing member of River City Development. River City recently completed the renovation of the Enterprise Building into the Meridia Apartments.
Read more about the project
. here
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
DoubleShot Coffee Co.
The coffee company will relocate and build a brand new store just two blocks away to a vacant piece of land at 1633 S. Boulder Ave. It will be two stories and include a loft overlooking the coffee bar, perfect for the people-watching that comes with a cup of coffee.
Read more on DoubleShot Coffee.
Courtesy rendering
Cosmopolitan Apartments
Just outside of downtown's boundaries,
Houston-based developer Bomasada Group is set to break ground in mid- to late June on the $32 million Cosmopolitan Apartments on Riverside Drive and Denver Avenue. The 264-unit, four-story facility at 1717 S. Riverside Drive is expected to be completed by late 2019.
Read the latest about Cosmopolitan Apartments.
Courtesy rendering
The Flats on Archer
The Flats on Archer, 110 N. Boston Ave., will be a five-story multifamily property with 62 units and commercial space on the ground floor. Developers Sam Combs and Howard Aufleger broke ground on the project in April.
Read more on
The Flats on Archer here.
Courtesy rendering
The Annex - Downtown grocery store
A new rendering of the mixed-use development called The Annex at the
Tulsa Performing Arts Center's parking lot is expected to feature a grocery store, but the Reasor's name is no longer attached to the project. The lot takes up the city block between Cincinnati and Detroit avenues and Second and Third streets. The project features a multi-story parking garage with 636 spaces. Shoppers would be able to present a receipt and park for free.
about the proposal. Read more
Courtesy rendering
Hilton Garden Inn
An artist rendering shows the Hilton Garden Inn planned for 201 S. Cheyenne Ave. by
Promise Hotels. The hotel group, which also owns the Hampton Inn downtown, broke ground in June on a Holiday Inn Express at the southeast corner of Archer Street and Detroit Avenue.
about the new hotels. Read more
Courtesy
Davenport Urban Lofts
rendering of Davenport Urban Lofts, a planned 24-unit loft apartment development slated for 405 N. Main Street just south of Cain's Ballroom. The six-story building will feature 24 units ranging in size from 1,800 square feet to 2,700 square feet. This image is a
about Davenport Urban Lofts. Read more
Courtesy rendering
Downtown developments completed projects
Here's a look at completed downtown Tulsa projects
Tulsa World File photo
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
The new Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 310 E. Archer St. in the Tulsa Arts District, opened Jan. 22. The $16 million project, a collaboration of Promise Hotels and Ross Group, has 115 guest rooms, including 18 suites. The five-story hotel will also feature an indoor heated pool, fitness center and business center, a hot breakfast and Keurig coffee makers in each room.
Read more about the
. downtown hotel
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Hotel Indigo
The national boutique brand, which is part of Santa Fe Square on Elgin Avenue between First and Second streets, opened in early November. The $20 million, 93-room hotel is owned by Blue Dome Hotel Group LLC and managed by SJS Hospitality. The hotel, which has an oilfield-inspired theme, features an upscale restaurant on the ground floor called Prospect and an indoor-outdoor bar on the top floor called Roof Sixty Six.
about the new downtown hotel. Read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Residence Inn
The Residence Inn & Suites, 202 W. Fifth St. and next door to the old YMCA building now Y Lofts, opened in October. It contains 117 guest rooms — all suites — and an 80-space parking lot. It also features a 1,300-square-foot meeting room, fitness room, breakfast area and swimming pool.
Read more about the hotel
. here
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The Hartford Building
Hartford Building at 110 S. Hartford Ave. features three floors of office space. Developer Neal Bhow transformed the 74,000-square-foot building into open space and enlarging the square footage of the windows in front by nearly 300 percent. The Hartford Building has been vacant since the city of Tulsa moved offices from there in 2008. The $7 million renovation of the
about the Hartford Building. Read more
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Jacobs Lofts on First
Ross Group has started pre-leasing the Jacobs Lofts on First at 310 E. First St., and a grand opening is expected this summer. Formerly the First Street Lofts, the project has been renamed for Louie Jacobs, owner of the rooming house that originally occupied the brick building built in 1918. Ross Group, which purchased the building in 2016, says it will feature 28 units on the second through fifth floors and retail space on the first floor.
about the housing developments downtown. Read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
First Baptist Church
Cranes lift workers to upper floors of the $13.7 million expansion at the First Baptist Church in downtown Tulsa. The new 72,000-square-foot building on Detroit Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, which features a glass exterior and new main entrance, opened in September.
Read more about the project
. here
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Former KOTV Building
Locally owned Poppi’s Urban Spa has signed a lease for 3,500 square feet of space at 302 S. Frankfort Ave. in downtown Tulsa. Core Associates has refurbished the space on the east end of downtown, which still has about 8,500 square feet available for lease.
Read more about the property
. here
Tulsa World File photo
New restaurants: Taco Bueno and Burger King
A Taco Bueno and Burger King combination restaurant has joined the downtown food offerings. Local franchisee Rick Verity opened the co-branded restaurant in a 5,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Palace Apartments, 324 S. Main St.
Read more
. here
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
The Meridia
The Meridia, at Sixth Street and Boston Avenue, features 93 one- and two-bedroom apartments, many with open-air balconies. The first level of the nine-story building includes 9,750 square feet of retail space. Poke Bowl Love, a restaurant featuring the Hawaiian specialty, opened this fall on the ground floor.
about the residential project. Read more
Courtesy rendering
GKFF renovating the Archer Building
Three businesses in the Archer Building opened last summer — the Goods Bodega, Guitar House of Tulsa and Made: The Indie Emporium Shop — and more opened in time for the holiday season, including Magic City Books and a Lone Wolf sit-down restaurant. The George Kaiser Family Foundation has spent about $17 million to renovate the former warehouse on the north side of Archer Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Detroit Avenue. The 72,000-square-foot building also holds 14 artist apartments and 35 artist work spaces.
about the GKFF project. Read the latest
Courtesy rendering
The Palace Building
The Palace Building includes a 58-unit apartment building with one-fifth of those planned as affordable housing. It the ground floor includes restaurant space that holds a Taco Bueno and Burger King.
Read
about the Palace Building. more
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Hampton Inn & Suites
The hotel is one of three expected to be constructed downtown by Promise Hotels. The nine-story, 125-room hotel is being built by Ross Group within the One Place development on the northwest corner of Third Street and Cheyenne Avenue at a cost of $17.5 million. It opened in March.
about the new Hampton Inn & Suites. Read more
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
The Boxyard
The Boxyard at Third Street and Frankfort Avenue is a retail-focused micro-mall made up of shipping containers that opened in December 2016. Developed by Nelson Stowe, the East Village center includes local restaurant and retail offerings.
Read more about the Boxyard
. here
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
The former downtown YMCA: Y Lofts
The former downtown YMCA at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue has undergone a $9 million transformation into a 79-unit apartment building. Historical features such as hardwood from the Y’s racquetball and basketball courts, white porcelain drinking fountains, even basketball goals and a scoreboard have been incorporated into the units. Leasing began earlier this year.
about the latest news on the apartments in the old YMCA building. Read more
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Fox Hotel and Universal Ford buildings
Antoinette Baking Co. and The Tavern are among the businesses in the Fox Hotel and Universal Ford buildings, which also include a brew pub, 36°North entrepreneurial hub and artist apartments. The $16 million conversion was undertaken by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
about some of the renovations. Read more
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
The Transok Building
The Transok Building, 2 W. Sixth St., has 37 luxury apartments on four floors. The living areas, located in the heart of the Deco District, will comprise studio and one- and two-bedroom plans that will range in size from 536 to 1,247 square feet. Close to 9,000 square feet on the ground floor is available for lease.
about the project. Read more
Tulsa World File photo
East End Village
East End Village, a total renovation of the block bounded by Fourth and Fifth streets and Elgin and Frankfort avenues. The first phase of East End Village, which created 48 apartments on the block, is now completely occupied. An additional 35 apartments, along with 6,000 square feet that could be used for retail or office space, were part of phase two.
about downtown living and the East End Village. Read more
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Elgin Park brew pub and KSQ Design office
An artist’s rendering shows the building transformation planned at 216 N. Elgin Ave. The building will house Elgin Park brew pub on the first floor and the Tulsa offices of KSQ Design on the second floor.
about the new brew pub and office. Read more
Courtesy rendering
Hogan Assessments
Hogan Assessments used that land at 11 S. Greenwood Ave. to construct a $15 million, two-story office building with numerous details that not only provide a more productive environment for employees but also create a striking greeting to those entering downtown from the northeast, said Aaron Tracy, chief operating officer of Hogan Assessments.
about the new Hogan Assessments building. Read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Ross Group headquarters
The Ross Group's headquarters in downtown Tulsa is a former International Harvester dealership at 510 E. Second St. The $9 million project incorporated the blues, yellows, greens and oranges of the company's vehicles and represents the design, engineering, construction and development company’s growing work in historic renovation.
about the Ross Group headquarters. Read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
The Edge
The Edge at East Village, formerly known as Hartford Commons, nears completion at 211 S. Greenwood Ave. The $25 million complex will add
161 apartment units to the east side of downtown.
about The Edge. Read more
Tulsa World File photo
Urban 8 townhouses
The brainchild of Yvonne Hovell, the series of eight, four-story townhomes are wrapping up construction at 222 S. Kenosha Ave. in the East Village The four-story units include a two-car garage on the ground floor.
about the townhouses. Read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Coliseum Apartments
Renovations on the $3 million project began in early February and are complete. The project brings 36 new units downtown.
about the Coliseum Apartments. Read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Best Western Plus Downtown Tulsa/Route 66 Hotel
The hotel, located at 707 S. Houston Ave., opened in May. The building which was formerly an office owned by the city of Tulsa.
about the new Best Western. Read more
Tulsa World File photo
Rhett Morgan
918-581-8395
rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @RhettMorganTW