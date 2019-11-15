DGX_WestEnd_081.jpg

This is what the DGX store looks like in Nashville. 

A new-format Dollar General convenience store is coming to downtown Tulsa.

Branded DGX, the store will occupy 4,642 square feet on the ground floor of The Meridia, a mixed-used building owned by River City Development at 522 S. Boston Ave., according to building permits.

The smaller format store is designed to serve metropolitan shoppers with everyday low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format, according to the Dollar General website.

Expected to open in December, the store will offer customers more items geared toward immediate consumption, including fountain soft drinks, coffee and grab-and-go sandwiches. Additional items are expected to include a limited assortment of grocery offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies and an expanded health and beauty section.

DGX stores also typically offer items not usually found in convenience stores, including an assortment of home, electronics and seasonal offerings, the website said.

MJM Architects, of Nashville, Tenn., is designing the store, according to the building permit. A publicly traded company headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Dollar General has more than 15,597 stores in 44 states.

DGX will be River City Development's fourth commercial tenant in The Meridia, which opened in 2017 as a 93-unit, luxury apartment community.

Other ground-floor commercial businesses operating there are Poke Bowl Love, a sushi restaurant that opened in 2017, Boston Title & Abstract, a speakeasy-type establishment that opened in 2018, and The Local Bison, a kitchen-bar concept that opened later that year.

