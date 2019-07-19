A different spin on a spa soon will take root downtown.
Poppi's: The Life Lounge will invite visitors to participate in relaxation therapy when it opens Thursday at 302 S. Frankfort Ave. Built in the redeveloped former home of KOTV-Channel 6, the facility will encompass the philosophy of Third Place, first pioneered by urban sociology Ray Oldenberg in his 1989 book "The Great Good Place."
He described "third places" as public areas where people can gather and interact.
"I feel good about it," Life Lounge owner TJ Woodberry said. "A lot of people in forward cities like Tulsa are looking for that third place, where they can have community and gather and really, really enjoy each other's company. This is the ideal place to do that."
Before being refurbished by CORE Associates, the property housed Tulsa's first television station from 1949-2013. The station moved into the roughly $20 million, 57,000-square-foot Griffin Communications Media Center, 303 N. Boston Ave., in January 2013.
Life Lounge will offer salt therapy, infrared sauna and therapy circuit. Another featured concept will be the color therapy pod, designed by Freyja Sewell, a British furniture and product creator.
She traveled from London to install the pod on July 9. Color therapy, or chromotherapy, has been known to affect subtle changes in moods with the use of a system of different colored lights.
Advocates claim science backs up the technology as a remedy for migraines, anxiety, depression and other afflictions that include seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. The tent-like pods are made from PET felt (polyethylene terephthalate, or recycled plastic water and soda bottles), which offer a high degree of sound insulation.
"We're really, really focused on creating a space where people can be mindful and have their self-care routine and share in community with like-minded people," said Woodberry, a former luxury car broker. "This is something that I wanted Tulsa to have. If somebody else would have done it, I just would have been a member."