Opportunities for downtown Tulsa small businesses to cash in a rare presidential visit are being tempered by a surge in COVID-19 cases and other factors, local restaurant and store owners said.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has said an estimated 100,000 people could funnel into town ahead of President Donald Trump's rally at 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center. The event is sandwiched between a Juneteenth celebration Friday, health concerns over the coronavirus and a rising awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Across the street from the BOK Center, workers on Thursday boarded up lower-level windows at One Place Tower. Valkyrie, a high-end cocktail bar in the Tulsa Arts District, announced on social media that it would close Friday and Saturday. Also, out of concern for its employees' safety, QuikTrip announced Thursday that it was temporarily closing six of its downtown-area locations until Sunday.
Libby Billings owns three restaurants/bars within walking distance of the BOK Center: Elote Cafe, Roppongi and The Vault.
"To be honest, we are all pretty concerned for the safety of our employees and our buildings in general," Billings said.
She and other business owners who communicate on an online thread are considering donating a percentage of their sales to BLM or Black Wall Street, a part of Tulsa's Greenwood District, Billings said.
"I don't think anybody's worried about making money, personally, right now," she said. "It's been a really bad year. We're mostly concerned with our wait staff and our kitchen staff who have already been asked to take so much time off. Having to take a weekend off is a lot to ask of them. But remembering their health and safety is important."
Her businesses likely will close two to three hours earlier than their typical 10 p.m. shutdown Friday and Saturday.
"I don't want to discriminate with my guests," Billings said. "I'm not going to discriminate because they are wearing a MAGA hat. But at the same time, I think it's a bad idea to have everybody gather in the arena.
"So, getting that out of the arena, with people pumped up on all that energy after being outdoors in the heat, as well, it's an opportunity for some bad things to happen. That seems to be the general feel."
Confirmed COVID-19 infections reached record highs this week in Tulsa County, and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart has called for a postponement of Trump's rally.
Jim O'Connor heads operations at McNellie's Group, whose seven downtown restaurants include McNellie's, Dilly Diner, The Tavern and Yokozuna. Those downtown venues will stay open until 9 p.m. Friday and close at 4 p.m. Saturday, he said.
"There will be a pretty significant perimeter around the BOK," he said. "We want to make sure our employees are able to get to and from work. We just think that access is going to be problematic.
"Plus, employee health is a concern for us. Lots of people are coming to downtown, and employees are a little anxious about being around a lot of people. We're all aware that the COVID cases have increased."
For the Juneteenth celebration, Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer, will be distributing bottles of water and books by black authors on Friday night.
"Our opinion is that we don't see ourselves as a store," said Jeff Martin, chairman of the board for the nonprofit. "We see ourselves as kind of a community hub. We feel like people need us more than ever in moments like this. We're going to be smart and we're going to be safe but we're also going to be there for people."
Lou's Deli, which is located downtown, typically caters to the Monday through Friday crowd. But he said Thursday morning that he was unsure if he would open Friday.
"When I see that banks are shutting down and buildings are closing down, fearing that there could be some riots and looters, that makes me very concerned," Lou's owner Louay "Lou" Sifou said. "With 100,000 or so people coming into this small town with a pandemic like this -- and it now rising --- it's not a good thing for us.
"When all the states rejected this visit, we take him on. Who will say no to business? But right now, I'm fearing the consequences could be worse than the gains."
