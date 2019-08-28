The state’s Emerging Manufacturing Leaders were honored Tuesday at the annual Dream It Do It Oklahoma kickoff breakfast at the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
A total of 46 recipients from 28 companies in the Tulsa region were recognized at the event, which also featured an address by Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.
Area manufacturing employers were invited to nominate emerging leaders within their company who are younger than 40 and who show great potential in their manufacturing career. An initiative of the nonprofit OK2Grow, Dream It Do It Oklahoma facilitates classroom visits, tours and internship opportunities for students interested in manufacturing.
Individuals recognized Tuesday were Jason Asbill and TyJuan Walker of Advantage Controls; Brenden Crotty of American Foundry Group; Chris Lunsford and Jason Dudley of Baker Hughes; Hector Barradas and Kyle Strain of Big Elk Energy; Matthew McClure of Blue Arc Metal Specialties, Inc.; James Jones and Kory Hindenburg of CF Industries; Caleb Crall of Coating Specialist, Inc.; James Williams and Manuel Flores of Fiber Pad, Inc.; Wesley Selph, Jason Hon and Robbie Miles of FlightSafety International; D’Anne Wilder and Ben Browning of Georgia-Pacific; Hunter Mattocks of Greenheck Group; Kevin Sagely of Hill Manufacturing and Fabrication; and Carlos Alberto Bejarano and Susana Hernandez of L3Harris.
Also honored were Steven Stratton of MST Manufacturing; Alex Pendergrass of NORDAM; Josh Sproul of OCV Fluid Solutions; Chris Snell of Oseco; Jacob Rudolph of PACCAR Winch, Inc.; Kayla Bindrum and Thomas Roudebush II of Paragon Films; Ivan Scott of Precision Coatings; Tucker Chonka of RISE Armament; Robert Bentele Jr. and Matthew Doyle of SpiritAeroSystems; Grant Oden of OGI Process Equipment, Inc.; Zadrak Trevino of United Contracting Services, Inc.; Alex Wright, Jeremiah Walker, Nathan Toothman, T.J. Taylor and Michael Gibson of Webco Industries; Katie Brown of Ardagh; Hannah Snyder and Kasey Moore of RL Hudson; and David Doyle and Clayton Young of Muncie Power Products.
