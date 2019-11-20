For the sixth year in a row, the Tulsa World will give shoppers early access to its Black Friday edition.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Black Friday edition will go on sale giving holiday shoppers first access to the year’s holiday ads.

Because of road construction, the drive-up location has changed. Customers will need to drive on Fourth Street between Boulder Avenue and Main Street to buy a copy while still in their cars. Travel north on Boulder Avenue and turn right onto to Fourth Street and get in the left lane. Customers can also walk to the location to buy a copy of the edition.

The highly sought-after issue will be sold at this location until 4 p.m.

Cash or credit cards are accepted. Copies are $4 each.

The Black Friday edition will then go on sale at QuikTrip, Reasor’s, Walmart and most area retailers by early afternoon.

The issue includes more than 30 advertising inserts and a December Blazing Hot Bingo card.