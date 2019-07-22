Dry Goods, “an old-fashioned store with today’s newest trends,” will open its first Oklahoma location at Woodland Hills Mall, the mall announced Monday.
“Dry Goods is a fantastic addition to our existing retailer lineup,” said general manager Tricia Sanders. “Woodland Hills Mall offers Tulsa shoppers over 60 exclusive retailers, and we feel this exciting, first-to-market brand will further provide visitors an unrivaled shopping experience.”
Set to open this fall, Dry Goods is one of the oldest retail brands in the United States. It first opened in Davenport, Iowa, in 1872.
“Dry Goods prides themselves on a tradition of old-fashioned customer service for a new generation of shoppers,” a news release stated. “Ranging from dresses and rompers to jewelry and swimwear, the brand is always introducing new items to their selection. In addition, shoppers can peruse their vast selection of beauty products including sheet masks, bath bombs and vintage slider tin lip balms.”
The new 3,965-square-foot space will be on the upper level next to The Children’s Place.
For more information, visit the center’s website at simon.com/woodland-hills-mall, Facebook page at @WoodlandHillsMall, Twitter page at @WoodlandHillsOK or Instagram page at @WoodlandHillsOK.