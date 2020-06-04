A Duncan hospital was among 53 funding applications approved Wednesday by the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
Duncan Regional Hospital was awarded $56,266 for teleconferencing equipment and software licenses, as well as remote monitoring equipment to expand telehealth offerings for primary care and mental health patients by sending equipment home with chronic patients to allow home care monitoring and communication with medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $16.46 million in total funding to provide telehealth services during the pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, authorized by the CARES Act, has OK'd funding for 238 health care providers in 41 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $84.96 million in funding.