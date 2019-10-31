Magellan Midstream Partners reported a decrease in third-quarter earnings Thursday.
The Tulsa-based midstream company had a profit of $273 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter compared to $594.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the same time period in 2018.
For the year to date, Magellan has reported earnings of $734.4 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, compared to $1.019 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018.
"Magellan continued its positive trend in 2019, generating stronger financial results than expected during the third quarter and keeping us on track for another record year," Magellan CEO Michael Mears said in a statement.
"Further, we are pleased with the significant progress of our large-scale construction projects, including commercial start-up of our new East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline during mid-September. Magellan remains focused on delivering stable, fee-based transportation and terminals services and ensuring capital discipline for future investments to support Magellan’s long-term success."