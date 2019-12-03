As goes the oil and gas industry, largely will go Tulsa in 2020.
That was a prevailing theme Wednesday of economist Mark Snead, who delivered a keynote address at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s “State of the Economy” event at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
President and chief economist of Oklahoma City-based RegionTrack, Snead told an audience of about 600 that he expects drilling to bottom out in the fourth quarter, with the oil and gas industry industry to undergo a moderate rebound next year. Overall economically, Tulsa is expected to outperform the state, he said.
In looking ahead, Snead referenced Halliburton Energy Services’ cutting 800 jobs in El Reno this week.
“The Halliburton announcement is going to be fairly typical, we think, over the next couple of quarters and weakness beyond that,” he said. “There will be some softness and flattening in production in the first half of 2020, but we are not looking for production declines.
“The concern really for the state and for our outlook is none of the energy price forecasts at this point are suggesting any kind of meaningful bounce in natural gas or crude oil prices in either ‘20 or ‘21. The outlook is just particularly weak.”
Snead’s remarks followed those of Bill Greiner, chief economist at Mariner Wealth Advisors, who evaluated the national economy.
The health of the energy industry will act as a “fairly meaningful restraint” on job growth, which is forecast at just under 1% for the Tulsa-area in 2020, Snead said. The economist added that the state and local economy’s link to oil and gas is centered on private investment and household earnings.
From 2003 to 2018, roughly half of all private investment in the state funneled through the mining and pipeline sectors.
Additionally, Snead said, “15% to 30% of every single dollar earned by the Tulsa metro household sector comes from two industries (mining and pipelines), and it’s primarily self-employment type income. That’s why Tulsa is still tied to the hip, despite the fact that you really don’t have a volatile or growing wage and salary employment base tied to oil and gas.
“Statewide…somewhere between 10 and 20% of all earnings statewide come from the oil and gas cluster...Not only are you tied to oil and gas through earnings, you are fair more sensitive than the state as a whole. You are even far more sensitive than the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.”
The state oil rig count averaged 51 in November, down from its 2019 peak of 140 in January, according to Baker Hughes. Through September, the state was on pace to produce about 211 million barrels of oil and roughly 3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, Snead said.
“We really are not expecting that softness on the production side in this cycle,” he said. “We are expecting it to slow but not to actually fall. We think this is a different oil and gas cycle. It’s a business adjustment, not necessarily a market price adjustment.”
Nationally, Greiner said the country is at the tail end of a boom phase. While maybe not as strong as the past two years, 2020 is “probably going to be another positive year for economic growth,” he said.