National retailer Eddie Bauer has closed its store in Woodland Hills Mall.
An associate said Friday was the last day of business for the brand name maker of outerwear, clothing, footwear and accessories for outdoor recreation.
A spokeswoman for Woodland Hills declined to comment.
The Bellevue, Washington, company has been struggling for more than a decade, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2009.
Eddie Bauer closed a call center in Columbus, Ohio, last fall, eliminating 111 jobs. That move came about a year after the retailer was merged with a California surf-wear company, Pacific Sunwear, as part of a cost-cutting measure by the companies’ parent, Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm.
Featured video