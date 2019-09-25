Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers will see rate decreases of 2.9% to 19.2% beginning with the October billing cycle, the company said Wednesday.
Lower costs for the fuel used to generate electricity is the reason PSO customers will see lower electric bills, the company said.
A residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours a month will see a reduction of $3.68 due to the change.
"For larger commercial and industrial customers, for whom fuel costs make up a significantly larger portion of their bill, the new prices will add up to thousands of dollars in savings," PSO said in a news release.
"The reduction in the fuel cost adjustment is largely the result of continued lower prices for natural gas, which PSO uses to generate a substantial portion of the electricity used by our customers,” said PSO’s Matthew Horeled, vice president, regulatory & finance. “Our fuel forecasts continue to show these lower prices going forward, which is good news for our customers.”
The decreases should last about a year, barring any "really dramatic" spikes or drops in the price of natural gas, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said.
"We typically file our fuel cost adjustment once a year to account for the price of fuel," he said.
"If there were really something dramatic one way or the other, we could go to the (state corporation) commission and make a filing," seeking to adjust rates accordingly, Whiteford said.
PSO is prohibited by law from making a profit on the fuel it uses to generate electricity, and the cost savings realized when fuel prices are low are passed along to customers, the company said.
PSO's service area includes most of the Tulsa metro, and much of northeast, southeast and southwest Oklahoma.
Horeled said that despite the good news regarding fuel prices, customers should continue to focus on using electricity wisely.
For energy saving tips and information about PSO’s energy efficiency programs, go to www.PSOklahoma.com.