The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Wednesday approved an emergency order allowing operators to shut in or curtail oil production in wells to prevent economic waste.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a collapse in the demand for oil, storage for which is limited.

Earlier this month, Tulsa's LPD Energy, owned by Lee Levinson, sought relief from the OCC, along with the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance, whose application calls for an oil production cut to be ordered by the commission.

An attorney who serves as his company's counsel, Levinson had requested that the commission "issue an order finding that the production of oil in the State of Oklahoma under currently existing conditions may constitute economic waste." The interim order, evidence for which was heard Friday, will last at least until the matters are fully heard May 11.

Many leases have requirements regarding production.

"The argument that's been given for the application is that it would allow an operator to decide whether the order would apply to production from a particular well, and if so, to possibly shut in that well without losing his lease for non-production," OCC spokesman Matt Skinner wrote in an email to the Tulsa World.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has gone from $63 in January to about $14 in Wednesday afternoon trading.

Oklahoma oil producer Eddie Rongey testified Friday that he is losing about $200,000 monthly producing oil from his roughly 600 wells. He added that without a commission's order to shut in wells that are wasteful, that lease could be jeopardized.

"The global energy landscape has been turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy said in a statement. "While overproduction by Saudi Arabia and Russia has played a role in the collapse in oil prices, the far bigger factor is a drop in oil demand that only weeks ago would have been thought impossible. There was no way for Oklahoma and other U.S. producers to anticipate and plan for up to 30 million barrels per day of consumption to disappear within just a few weeks."

"… (Wednesday's) action by the commission gives those operators the freedom and flexibility they need to respond to market forces and decide what actions to take to survive."

