Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP announced Monday it plans to acquire the Tulsa-based midstream company SemGroup Corporation for about $5.1 billion, assuming debt and other liabilities.
Under the terms of the deal, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each SemGroup share, or roughly 40% cash and 60% equity. The equity consideration received is expected to be treated as a tax-free transaction.
The transaction values SemGroup at $17 per share and represents a 65% premium to SemGroup's closing share price of $10.28 on Sept. 13, 2019, and an 87% premium to SemGroup’s 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) as of the same date. Upon closing, SemGroup shareholders are expected to own about 2.2% of ET’s outstanding common units.
"This strategically and financially compelling combination will result in SemGroup joining one of the largest midstream energy companies in the country, with a strong footprint in all major U.S. production basins," SemGroup CEO Carlin Conner said in a statement. "The combined entity’s size, scale and financial profile will ensure that SemGroup’s assets, including our Gulf Coast terminal, mid-continent footprint and our Canadian joint venture SemCAMS Midstream, benefit from significant growth well into the future. We look forward to leveraging the increased pipeline connectivity and expanded terminalling infrastructure that the combined entity provides.”
The transaction is expected to close by late 2019 or early 2020, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, SemGroup shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.
Both companies will continue to operate separately until the transaction's close, SemGroup spokesman Tom Droege said. The merger agreement stipulates that Energy Transfer will maintain a presence in Tulsa for no less than two years, he said.
"SemGroup has been exploring a range of strategic alternatives aimed at increasing shareholder value, and determined that this combination with ET is in the best interests of shareholders — providing immediate value, a significant premium and opportunity to participate in the future upside of the combined business," Conner said. "Our transaction with ET underscores the strength of SemGroup's assets and is a testament to our employees' dedication, hard work and focus on providing safe, efficient and reliable service while creating an asset portfolio that is highly desired."