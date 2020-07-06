Working long shifts as a registered nurse, Aaron Sloan needed a shot of adrenaline.
“You work three on or four on, and you have those other days,” he said. “I kind of had too many days off, too much free time on my hands.”
He found fitness to be the best medicine, establishing a boxing club in Owasso 11 years ago. Now, following about a seven-year run as The Engine Room in the Pearl District, the business is preparing to go the distance in an expanded venue.
Monday, The Engine Room held an open house for its new facility, a refurbished, 15,000-square-foot building that dates back generations.
“By happenstance, it laid out perfectly for what was needed,” Sloan said of the location at 316 E. 11th St. in Gunboat Park. “I wanted something that wasn’t so large in one room that it kind of lost the feel of a boutique-type boxing gym. I could put our groups in different areas and it still have the old-school, boxing feel on the floor.”
More than tripling the size of the previous facility, the new Engine Room features exposed brick, large storefront windows and a steel fire door. Sloan partnered on the project with his fiancee, Tamara Wagman, a Tulsa attorney.
Developer RHBH, LLC, worked with Studio 45 Architects and Emeritus Construction to retain and restore many of the building’s original components. The venue also lies in an Opportunity Zone, a federal tax incentive in which developers can reduce tax payments on gains while investing in projects within certain geographical areas defined as low-income census tracts.
“With all the residential growth that’s going on in town, there are not as many exercise places,” Wagman said. “… Investment-wise for me, it’s in an Opportunity Zone. I had some ranch land in Talala that I had had for 20 years. So I sold it and rolled the capital gains into this building.”
Three unique spaces within the gym allow for a separate yoga room and a new area for the Engine Room’s Ready to Fight Parkinson’s-Specific Boxing Program (RTF). Designed by Sloan, RTF is the official therapy-boxing program of USA Boxing, the national governing body for Olympic-style amateur boxing.
“We have everybody here from our boxing team to high-level executives who work downtown and want to train,” Sloan said. “We take everybody pretty seriously, even if they are in for just fitness boxing.”
Monday marked the first Tulsa Regional Chamber ribbon-cutting in three and a half months because of COVID-19, said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the chamber.
“This isn’t a new business but an expanding business in a great part of downtown,” he said. “… Hats off to the two of you and your great team for your vision of taking a building that’s been a storage facility for the past five years and converting it and turning it into life and making it such a phenomenal facility.”