A couple sponsoring an essay contest to hand over their Pawhuska bed and breakfast have extended the deadline to enter because of a lack of submissions.
Steven Poe and his wife, Tiffany, plan to deed the Grandview Inn, a bed and breakfast in a 1923 home, to the winner of the contest. The winning composition's author, who must submit a $140 entry fee, could obtain a grand prize valued at $1.4 million.
Initially set for Halloween, the deadline to enter has been moved to Feb. 14, Steven Poe wrote in a text Thursday.
The Poes wrote last week the Grandview Facebook page that although they received more than 1.5 million views, they didn't receive enough entries to select a winner.
In an interview with the Tulsa World in October, the pair said if they received at least 10,000 applications, they would declare a grand prize winner. Ten thousand entrants times the $140 entry fee equals $1.4 million.
"This reality has been very discouraging and and disappointing for us personally," the family wrote on Facebook. "… To be honest we have wanted to give up … Not only has this been a huge undertaking for our business and family but it has also been an extreme personal, emotional and spiritual drain on our lives."
They said they came to their decision to keep continue the contest after praying for 14 days.
"We were reminded of the WHY we started this journey in the first place," they wrote. "We remembered the thousands of people who have sat at our dining room table and shared their hopes and dreams with us about owning a bed-and-breakfast of their own someday.
"We’re also reminded of the true reason we wanted to `gift' our inn away rather than sell it … Lastly we were tremendously encouraged and inspired by every essay we read. In short, YOU are the reason we have decided to extend this journey!!!"