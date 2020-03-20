Black Wall Street (copy)

Of the 27 Black Wall Street businesses under the umbrella of the Greenwood Chamber, about a dozen have been forced to temporarily cease operations. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton

With her business barely a year old, Venita Cooper made the difficult decision to shut down her emerging sneaker and apparel shop.

Silhouette Sneakers & Art, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., is a highly curated retail shop that features limited and authentic sneakers and streetwear.

As of Friday, the business — at least the brick-and-mortar version of it — will not be open for the foreseeable future after a city order required the closure of restaurants and entertainment venues in reaction to the increased spread of COVID-19.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

Those extraordinary measures figure to have a unique impact on black-owned businesses that operate inside the confines of Black Wall Street like Cooper’s.

“I am nervous because like everyone else, we know so little,” said Cooper, whose store opened last November. “We’re all going to have to figure out how to walk that line of being the business people know us as while trying to generate revenue in different ways.”

Cooper said her shop can still generate some revenue through online sales. She also is considering selling merchandise via an eBay store. Then there is the possible option of teaming up with other small businesses to encourage customers wary of entering stores to purchase gift cards that can be used to buy items online.

But those are only a few options that are being explored in adjusting on-the-fly to a situation not a single merchant fathomed.

“I can look at closing my business for a month,” she said. “I could look at closing my business permanently because we’re out three, four or five months.”

For proprietors within the confines of Black Wall Street, concerns about the global pandemic has affected all businesses, said Freeman Culver, president and chief executive officer at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Of the 27 Black Wall Street businesses under the umbrella of the Greenwood Chamber, about a dozen have been forced to temporarily cease operations, Culver said. Others are functioning remotely or have modified hours to adapt to the lack of foot traffic in the area as social distancing is encouraged.

“Our businesses on Black Wall Street are doing their best to adjust to such a time as this,” he said. “Unlike many other areas like New York City, where you still see large groups of people walking around touring the area, shopping and getting carry-out food as usual, Tulsans are a little more hesitant today to go downtown and tour or support a Greenwood business.”

The Black Wall Street Gallery, which reopened March 6 at 10 N. Greenwood Ave., announced Tuesday that it would close indefinitely.

Owner and gallery curator Ricco Wright was disappointed that the promising relaunch of his space will not, at least for now, be able to fully unveil “The Healing Series” and other events aimed at providing entertainment and forging discussion about complex issues facing Tulsa.

“Everything is so up in the air and unpredictable,” Wright said. “I don’t even know how to provide solace for my staff other than to say, ‘This too shall pass, and let’s be very creative.’ ”

Wright said he will explore the possibly of the gallery hosting virtual experiences or even introducing a revamped business model to overcome the potentially damaging setback.

“The silver lining in all of this is that it’s forcing me as a business owner to be extremely creative in how I generate revenue,” he said.

Wanda J’s The Next Generation, 111 N. Greenwood Ave., was open as usual this week working as a takeout-only restaurant to serve customers at the longtime popular eatery.

Many of the frequent customers placed orders despite not being able to dine inside, said restaurant manager Pyreiha Lewis.

“I think we’ve done pretty well,” said Lewis about the Southern comfort cuisine restaurant that relies on mostly word-of-mouth and social media engagement to reach 20% to 40% of its daily patrons. “Our regulars have been stopping by.”

The current setup of the family-owned restaurant, however, will take a financial hit because of its inability to provide both dine-in and takeout options, Lewis said.

If the city’s executive order for restaurants is prolonged, it could place family members who make up the workforce in dire straits.

Hours for some employees have already been scaled back, and the number of working staff has been reduced to account for slow periods.

“This is how some of my cousins and sisters feed their families,” Lewis said. “Our service depends on a lot of tips, and there are not a lot of tips on to-go orders. I’m just concerned for their overall well-being and how long they will be able to survive with us.”

Culver, who launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe crowdfunding website to secure $1 million for structural improvements to the 10 oldest buildings that encompass the area, said a long-term lack of spending in Black Wall Street “would be a hemorrhage,” though he remained hopeful that state and federal resources would be provided to assist small businesses.

“There should be no controversy in helping small business owners like the ones we have on Black Wall Street,” he said.

With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.

Kendrick Marshall 918-581-8378

kendrick.marshall@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KD_Marshall

