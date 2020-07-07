An Exercise Coach location is scheduled to open Wednesday at 8917 S. Yale Ave.
Tulsa residents Chris and Sally Cannizzaro will open the franchise, which is known as a "smart fitness studio" because of its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment.
"We are different from big box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean," Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder and CEO, said in a statement. "This remains our core offering. Additionally, we have adapted our already hygienic studio environment policy to further mitigate contagion for clients and staff."