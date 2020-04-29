Ascension St. John (copy) (copy)

Wearing a face mask, particularly in enclosed spaces, will be important as folks emerge from COVID-19-prompted seclusion, a Tulsa physician said Wednesday.

“Probably the best strategies are pretty much universal masking,” said Dr. Timothy Young, chief clinical officer for Ascension St. John in Tulsa. “You need to wear a mask at work, and I would suggest customers wear masks as well.”

Young was guest speaker on the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Business Support series webinar. A safer-at-home order expires after Thursday in Tulsa.

Prevailing winds are good at dispersing COVID-19 outdoors, where it poses minimal risk, Young said. Indoors, it’s more of an issue.

He recommends social distancing and washing your hands, using hand sanitizer if water is immediately unavailable. As for getting about in this coronavirus-impacted climate, Young said he would be comfortable going to a mall or even traveling on a plane, as long as he donned a mask.

At Oklahoma’s apex about two weeks ago, roughly 250 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a number that was down to 134 Tuesday, Young said. He said measures to blunt the peak of coronavirus cases have been “spectacularly successful.”

“The health care system has not been overwhelmed. There’s a lot of capacity, lots of ventilators … It appears to me now is a reasonable time to start opening things up.”

Ascension St. John runs more than 5,000 swab tests for COVID-19 per week and shortly should have the capability to almost quadruple that, he said. Increased testing likely will raise the number of cases, the majority of which he expects to be mild or asymptomatic.

Young foresees a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the summer because of its sensitivity to heat. More cases are expected in the fall and winter.

“Hopefully, by then we will have enough herd immunity so it won’t be nearly as big a surge,” Young said. “The big fear is you have is an influenza season combined with a COVID season now, and that is a real problem for hospital system capacity.”

For a couple of days during the 2017-18 flu season in Oklahoma, the state ran out of intensive care unit beds, he said.

“That’s kind of a bad situation to be in,” Young said. “We’ll kind of wait to see how it plays out …”

