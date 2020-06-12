The Federal Communications Commission on Friday authorized at least $4.7 million to expand rural broadband in Oklahoma.
Tribal provider Redwire will receive $4,766,845.60 to provide fixed broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps to 8,041 rural homes and businesses in Oklahoma, including in Tribal areas.
"Bringing broadband to unserved rural homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Oregon will make a real difference to these communities and continue our progress in closing the digital divide," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. "I am determined to do everything possible to ensure all Americans are able to access online resources for work, education and healthcare. The FCC is delivering real value at a critical time for our nation, particularly to those living in unconnected rural areas."
The funding represents the 13th wave of support from the successful 2018 Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Build-out must increase by 20% in each subsequent year until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.