Taking further steps to close the digital divide, the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized nearly $102.3 million in support in Oklahoma over the next decade for maintaining, improving and expanding affordable broadband for 10,559 rural homes and businesses.
Close to $39 million of that total will go to the eastern Oklahoma counties of Craig, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Okfuskee and Pittsburg.
The state authorization in Oklahoma was part of a nationwide distribution of over $4.9 billion in support over the next decade for 455,334 homes and businesses served by 171 carriers in 39 states and American Samoa, including 44,243 locations on tribal lands.
The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. These carriers agreed this year to accept subsidies based on the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM, which provides predictability, rewards efficiency and provides more value for each taxpayer dollar. The homes and businesses are in sparsely populated rural areas where the per-location price of deployment and ongoing costs of providing broadband service are high, requiring support from the FCC’s Universal Service Fund to facilitate network improvements and keep rates reasonably comparable to those in urban areas.
In return for the support that is being approved Thursday, carriers must maintain, improve and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 megabits per second downstream and 3 megabits upstream to over 363,000 locations nationwide, including more than 37,000 locations on American Indian tribal lands.
Providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule for delivering improved and expanded service, with the first interim deployment obligation occurring in 2022.
