Oklahoma City-based business accelerator StitchCrew announced last week that it has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to continue supporting entrepreneurs in the state.
Pushing the total to $715,000 were matching dollars from local funders that include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Google, Inasmuch, the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Hogan Taylor and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
With the money, StitchCrew will back the launch of about 40 new companies and develop a partnership network committed to growing the innovation economy and startup community across the state.
Since its inception in January 2018, the accelerator has helped 39 startups launch and scale businesses in Oklahoma, operating out of the Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank. Founders going through the accelerator benefit from space at the Thunder Launchpad, mentorship and access to the StitchCrew network that includes founders, mentors, a category-expert database, as well as an extensive investor network across the U.S.
With the new funding provided by EDA and local funders, StitchCrew will be able to host four more cohorts. Each cohort accommodates up to 10 companies. More information about the program and application process can be found at stitchcrew.com/accelerator.
Applications for the spring 2020 cohort will close Jan. 31.