The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday began offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Oklahoma small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This funding will be provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act recently signed by President Trump.
To qualify for the program, the state must submit documentation of business losses for at least five businesses per county.
If approved, an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration will make disaster loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19, according to the SBA. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible for this program.
More information can be found at www.ok.gov/OEM.