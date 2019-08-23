Another living option is popping up near Gathering Place, Tulsa’s world-class park.
Construction has begun on Edgewater Condos, a $5.1 million, 18-unit complex located on Riverside Drive between 37th and 38th streets, just south of the green space, said Weldon Bowman, of W Design, the project’s architect.
The six-unit first phase is scheduled for completion the spring of 2020.
“It started small,” said Weldon, alluding to developer Edgewater 37, LLC’s initial purchase of lots with frontage. “…We ended up getting a full four lots. That’s what made it work to get the right number of units to feel right and balanced and to get a little bit of density.”
Thompson Construction is the general contractor for the project, which will include two other, six-unit phases.
The units will average 1,750 square feet and be made up of three levels, including a ground-floor, two-car garage. The second level will feature open living, kitchen and dining areas with an office nook and powder bathroom. The top floor will have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room. Residents will be able to upgrade to get rooftop access.
The condos will start between $350,000 to $400,000, Bowman said.
“What’s happening in that part of Tulsa, which we are a part of, a lot of developers are going in and buying and building homes that are $700,000, $800,000, $900,000,” Bowman said. “There are people who want something that is more affordable.
“You can have a family there. You can entertain. You can be young professionals, in an affordable price range.”
McGraw Realtors is marketing the property.
“What is really exciting about it is that it’s the only urban, multifamily, upscale project in which you’re literally just two blocks from the Gathering Place, which is the No. 1 rated attraction in America right now,” said Chris Zinn, who heads Chris Zinn Group at McGraw Realtors. “It’s just such an amazing location. Then, you’re just a matter of four blocks from Brookside. Whatever you want to do in terms of enjoying Tulsa, it’s right there.
“They are going to be beautifully finished and affordably priced. It’s just a really unique project at a really unique time in Tulsa’s history. I think they are going to go quick.”